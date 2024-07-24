Leo’s Import Export & Trading Ltd is recalling its Buram Nuts in Syrup because of the safety fears, which make the nuts unsafe to eat.

The product recall has been recalled because of the risk of hydrogen cyanide release from the apricot kernels.

It applies to all best before dates of the product, which comes in pack sizes of 420g.

Tuesday 23 July 2024: Update 1: Leo’s Import Export & Trading Ltd recalls Buram Cerezli Nuts in Syrup because of possible contamination with foreign bodies and the risk of hydrogen cyanide release from apricot kernels #FoodAlert https://t.co/q4aAcrlt8Q pic.twitter.com/8Ai01tYft3 — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) July 23, 2024

A spokesman for the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said: “Leo’s Import Export & Trading Ltd is recalling the above product. The company has issued a recall notice to its customers.

“These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

“This product may contain foreign bodies and also contains apricot kernels. The release of hydrogen cyanide from the apricot kernels when consumed makes this product unsafe to eat.

“If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund or to Leo’s Import Export & Trading Ltd for a full refund.”

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.