The supermarket is encouraging the nation to get behind the Olympic team and enjoy watching the games.

As part of that, any unfortunate shoppers who miss a gold medal win while paying for an Aldi shop can get up to £100 back in vouchers.

Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi UK said: “The wait is over – we finally get to see Team GB in action and we want our shoppers to enjoy the games too.

"If anyone is unfortunate enough to miss a medal because they’re paying for an Aldi shop, we’re going to reimburse them as a small consolation for not getting to witness a magical moment.

“We hope the vouchers will help them buy everything they need to set up an amazing Olympic watch party for the next event, and really revel in the Olympic fever.”

How can Aldi customers get their shopping reimbursed?





Shoppers who miss a gold medal-winning moment should send a picture of their receipt to aldicompetitions@citypress.co.uk and Aldi will reimburse the value of the shop in shopping vouchers up to the value of £100 for the first 10 entrants.

The time shown on the receipt needs to be during the same minute that a Team GB athlete wins a gold medal.

Customers can check all the gold medal times by visiting the Aldi website here.

At the time of writing, Team GB has won two gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, in Equestrian Eventing and Men's Mountain Biking, which were both earned on Monday, July 29.

Aldi recently announced an extension to their partnership with Team GB until 2032.

Since the partnership began in 2015, Aldi and Team GB have reached over 2.6 million young people through the ‘Get Set to Eat Fresh’ initiative, a free education programme which teaches children about affordable healthy eating.