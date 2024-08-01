The blonde bombshell named Kyra can be seen sinking her teeth into the Iceland rocket lolly after it was catapulted to the edge of space.

The rocket lolly, voted the most iconic ice lolly of all time, took to the skies from Iceland's head office in Deeside, Flintshire, last month and soared 574,000 ft up.

Mesmerising footage shows the red, orange and yellow frozen treat ascending through the clouds on June 27th before reaching the edge of earth's atmosphere.

Pic: Kennedy News (Image: Kennedy News)

After gently touching down, the sweet treat was scooped up and promptly scoffed by lucky bystander Kyra.

Kyra said: "It was delicious, a truly out-of-this-world treat.

"No wonder rocket lollies have been voted the most iconic ice lollies of all time, and what's more iconic than getting blasted into space?

"It's amazing to know I've tasted something that's been to the edge of space."

The retail giant launched the rocket ice lolly, voted the most iconic ice lolly of all time by Brits in an Iceland Foods survey, towards space to mark the start of the school summer holidays.

Especially as their survey revealed 78% of people admitted that when they had one as a kid, they pretended it was an actual rocket - running round and shouting 'blast off' before gobbling it down.

Half of adults (50%) believe that ice lollies aren't just for children and 1 in 10 (12%) wish they could eat them all year round and not just when it's hot.

Richard Walker, Executive Chairman of Iceland Foods, said: "It finally happened, the rocket lolly achieved what children have imagined it doing for the past 62 years.

"It went on a mission to the edge of Earth's atmosphere.

"What better way to celebrate the start of the school summer holidays, and the start of millions of rocket lollies being eaten, than blasting one off into the stratosphere?"

