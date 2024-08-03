Having only visited Wales for a couple of hours for a netball match with my university team, I knew there was a lot more to explore and it quickly made its way onto my to-travel list.

So, when I was invited to stay in Neath, around 20 minutes from Swansea, I jumped at the chance, especially because I would enjoy the great outdoors in a new place.

I stayed at Spring Valley Lakes Campsite on Rheola Farm for two nights and tried some new things including glamping, kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding (SUPing).

The glamping pod was cosy and had its own hot tub (Image: Newsquest)

What I thought of my stay at Spring Valley Lakes

On arrival, the 25C heat was surprising and made the on-site lake look picturesque with the surrounding trees creating the perfect backdrop.

I visited with my boyfriend and we had lots to look forward to on our trip to the Dramatic Heart of Wales thanks to the team at reThink PR and Marketing.

Glamping

We got checked in and settled into our glamping pod before getting ready for kayaking.

The pod was cosy and had a dining table that turned into a bed that was a bit smaller than a double but did the job.

It had a sofa, kettle and TV plus a private hot tub which we made use of at night, watching the stars – we even got to see a shooting star!

The glamping pod had a dining table which turned into a bed (Image: Newsquest)

If you stay here, you’ll need to remember to bring your own bedding and towels because they aren’t provided so we set up our bed and headed out to the lake which is a couple of minutes away from the glamping pods.

As we were glamping and hadn’t done it before, I hadn’t really considered that we’d be without some essentials unless we packed them ourselves, including cutlery and bedding.

Thankfully I had spotted on the website that we would need bedding and towels in the days before we left home.

So, once at the campsite I found out that glamping is more like camping than I had realised. You just have a roof over your head and a comfy bed to sleep on but still need to think about packing the essentials.

Maybe I should’ve done some more research but it didn’t really affect our stay at all however next time, at least I’ll be more prepared and know what to expect.

Kayaking

I kayaked for the first time while at Spring Valley Lakes Campsite (Image: Newsquest)

Having never kayaked before I wasn’t sure how I’d find it but after our two-hour session on the lake, I already wanted to do it again.

The lake is a brilliant size and really calm so it was the perfect place to try kayaking. We hired our kayaks for £25 per person and felt it was definitely worth the money. You can also bring your own kayaks or paddleboards etc.

The owners were really helpful and friendly as we prepared for kayaking.

After kayaking, we headed to the communal shower rooms which both have a toilet, sink and shower and are less than a minute away from the glamping pods and camping area.

Food and drink

Food is usually available on site but we were told the burger truck wasn’t there on our first night but that we could get a takeaway delivered instead – the owners were more than happy to share a list of the ones that would be deliverable to the campsite.

The food at Panshee was delicious (Image: Newsquest)

Drinks are served in the bar at the campsite which is in a converted bus and a marquee although we didn't stop for a drink there.

However, we decided to drive out to an Indian restaurant in Swansea called Panshee for a curry and it was delicious.

We then headed back and enjoyed the hot tub before calling it a day. The bed was really comfortable which surprised me as it was the dining table and cushions made into a bed.

Aberavon Beach and paddleboarding

The next day we headed to Aberavon Beach and hired paddle boards – something we’d both never tried before.

We were booked in for a surf lesson initially but the waves weren’t suitable at 10am so we tried paddleboarding at 2pm and the waves were definitely present.

Aberavon Beach was the ideal place to be in the sun (Image: Newsquest)

We hired paddleboards from Surf School Wales and the staff were really friendly and helped us understand how to use the paddleboards. You can hire the boards for £20 for two hours which was very reasonable.

Learning in the sea was a lot of fun as we got to make use of the waves which were huge by the afternoon although trying to stand up was really tough so we spent most of our time kneeling instead.

I lost count of how many times the waves tipped me off the paddleboard but that was all part of the fun and messing around in the waves took me back to my childhood.

It left me wondering why I’d never tried paddleboarding before – it’s now something we both want to perfect.

Paddleboarding was so much fun and the food at Franco's was great preparation (Image: Newsquest)

Before heading out to the sea we enjoyed lunch at Franco’s which is a fish and chip shop and restaurant on the seafront. We were tight on time so had some small dishes (scampi and breaded halloumi plus some cheesy chips) to share.

Franco’s was a great choice for lunch which we came across as the café (Café Remo’s) we were going to wasn’t serving food on that day.

We asked for a takeaway box for the chips and took them away with us.

The Dyffryn Arms pub was cosy and the food was very enjoyable (Image: Newsquest)

After enjoying the beach, we headed back to the campsite and got ready for a meal at a pub in a nearby village.

The Dyffryn Arms in Bryncoch looked very nice from the outside and was the ideal place to enjoy a lovely meal. There were some unusual options on the menu, including Rump Steak Linguine, which we enjoyed trying.

The food was served quickly and we enjoyed everything we ate. I’d recommend this if you’re looking for a cosy, pretty village pub in South Wales.

Another night was then spent back at the campsite as we enjoyed the hot tub again and a campfire.

The menu had plenty of options for food at The Dyffryn Arms (Image: Newsquest)

Go Ape Treetop Challenge

The next morning we went to Go Ape at Margam Country Park and completed the Treetop Challenge before heading home but it’s safe to say the muscles in my arms and legs certainly felt it the next morning.

Go Ape was something we were both trying for the first time and although I’m glad I’ve done it, I wouldn’t rush back to do it again.

It was challenging at times and I think it’s something that once you’ve done it, you don’t really need to do it again.

Go Ape Treetop Challenge wasn't easy but I'm glad I got to do it (Image: Newsquest)

Some parts were more fun than others though as the zip lines offered a break from pulling myself up and along the different crossings and ladders.

Overall, I’m so glad I got to explore some of Wales and I’d definitely like to see more of it. Even the roads into Wales were picturesque and I have no doubt there is much more to see there.

I'd recommend the campsite and staying in Neath as it's a great location with plenty nearby.

On your next trip, whether to Wales or elsewhere, I’d recommend trying something new because you might just find your new favourite hobby or enjoyment for something you never thought you’d have.