Ionic Hairdryer (£14.99) (Image: Aldi)

Ionic hairdryers for just £14.99 and more

The brand has announced the return of its popular Ionic Hairdryers this month with these coming in stylish pink and grey as well as luxurious navy and champagne.

These also feature a detachable nozzle as well as two different speed settings to allow for "ultimate control over the finished look".

There are also more beauty items available to customers with the Silicone Cleansing Brush (£6.99), Facial Cleaner Brush (£6.99), Facial Roller (£6.99), Heated Lash Curler (£6.99) and Hair Remover (£6.99) available from August 8.

Acacia Wooden Garden Day Bed (£199.99) (Image: Aldi)

Acacia Wooden Garden Day Bed

For an "oil-finished" wooden lounger, the Acacia Wooden Garden Day Bed (£199.99) can switch from being a three-seated sofa to a twin lounger with a central table. This item will also be available from August 8.

Spider Catcher (£8.99) (Image: Aldi)

Aldi spider catchers and repellent spray

If you have arachnophobia, check out Aldi's viral Spider Catcher (£8.99) which has raked in over 21k views on TikTok.

Available from August 22, this product will help keep your home cobweb-free.

The Spider Repellent Spray (£4.99) will also be available to buy in Aldi stores across the country.

Ceramic Candle (£3.99) (Image: Aldi)

Ceramic candles

Available from August 11, shoppers can get their hands on new ceramic-encased candles for just £3.99 - 95% cheaper than the premium brand, Loewe.

The Rooftop Garden Candles and Diffusers come in the following scents:

Garden Melody – Beautifully floral rose and lily notes are tied together with gently spiced sandalwood

– Beautifully floral rose and lily notes are tied together with gently spiced sandalwood Green Ivy – Infused with the fresh aroma of violet leaf and earthy vetiver, and finished with cedarwood for a woody, citrussy undertone

– Infused with the fresh aroma of violet leaf and earthy vetiver, and finished with cedarwood for a woody, citrussy undertone Honeysuckle – Zingy bergamot is balanced with delicate, sweet notes of amber to complement the jasmine and vanilla profile of honeysuckle

Lacura Tropical Essence Thirty-Two Body Mist (£2.99, 90ml) (Image: Aldi)

Holiday-inspired Lacura body mists

Finally, Aldi has revealed its new Lacura Tropical Essence Seventy Body Mist (£2.99, 90ml) which will be available in stores from August 11.

It has also announced the return of its Lacura Tropical Essence Thirty-Two Body Mist (£2.99, 90ml) and Lacura Tropical Essence Twenty-Eight Body Mist (£2.99, 90ml) products.