It was revealed in May the series would return for one last time on Christmas Day 2024.

The programme, which aired between 2007 and 2010, returned in 2019 for a festive episode that ended on a cliffhanger with Nessa, played by Ruth Jones, getting down on one knee to propose to Smithy, played by Corden.

Co-creator Jones had previously denied rumours of a return, which first emerged in US media before she and Corden finally confirmed the reunion.

James Corden issues Gavin and Stacey filming update

The 45-year-old, who has recently completed a theatre run at London's Old Vic, revealed he was "off to Barry Island", according to Sky News.

He said he would be returning to the seaside resort in the Vale of Glamorgan for "the next seven weeks".

Speaking to radio presenter Chris Evans on his Virgin Radio breakfast show, Corden said: “We finished a script a while back and it was too long… rewrites are harder than any writing.

“Rewriting is really difficult. Writing is really fun, because you can just go ‘anything can happen’.

“But when you rewrite stuff, you’re dealing with a lot of logistics and ‘well look we might not be able to shoot that, or this needs to be in this location, is there any way this can change?’ And frankly, it’s too long.”

“So really what we have been doing the last few weeks really is just trying to make it as economical as possible. And we finished it (the script) yesterday.”