Around a third of Brits admit to missing their first car with a further 58% of drivers feeling nostalgic when they think about the motor they drove after passing their test.

However, many of the popular automobiles used by new drivers are going extinct with some very well-known car models counting their days.

The popular first cars going extinct in the UK

These are the popular first cars going extinct in the UK, according to the experts over at Dick Lovett.

Vauxhall Nova

Number left in the UK: 841

Avg. Quarterly SORN last 5 years (ignoring Q4 2019): 4,806

Number of years until extinct: 0.04

Exact time left figures: 2 weeks

Peugeot 205

Number left in UK: 3,288

Avg. Quarterly SORN last 5 years: 11,528

Number of years until extinct: 0.07

Exact time left figures: 4 weeks

Citroen Saxo

Number left in UK: 3,652

Avg. Quarterly SORN last 5 years: 12,485

Number of years until extinct: 0.07

Exact time left figures: 4 weeks

Peugeot 106

Number left in UK: 5,097

Avg. Quarterly SORN last 5 years: 14,868

Number of years until extinct: 0.09

Exact time left figures: 1 month

Peugeot 206

Number left in UK: 48,175

Avg. Quarterly SORN last 5 years: 40,687

Number of years until extinct: 0.3

Exact time left figures: 4 months

Fiat Punto

Number left in UK: 63,393

Avg. Quarterly SORN last 5 years: 24,641

Number of years until extinct: 0.64

Exact time left figures: 8 months

The most at-risk first cars in the UK (Image: Dick Lovett)

Volkswagen Beetle

Number left in UK: 44,193

Avg. Quarterly SORN last 5 years: 14,938

Number of years until extinct: 0.74

Exact time left figures: 9 months

Ford Ka

Number left in UK: 177,250

Avg. Quarterly SORN last 5 years: 28,246

Number of years until extinct: 1.57

Exact time left figures: 1 year and 7 months

Ford Fiesta

Number left in UK: 1,396,786

Avg. Quarterly SORN last 5 years: 85,105

Number of years until extinct: 4.1

Exact time left figures: 4 years and 2 months

MINI Clubman

Number left in UK: 25,840

Avg. Quarterly SORN last 5 years: 784

Number of years until extinct: 8.24

Exact time left figures: 8 years and 3 months

