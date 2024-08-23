There's no car like your first with lots of people feeling a strong attachment to their first vehicle long after scrapping it.
Around a third of Brits admit to missing their first car with a further 58% of drivers feeling nostalgic when they think about the motor they drove after passing their test.
However, many of the popular automobiles used by new drivers are going extinct with some very well-known car models counting their days.
The popular first cars going extinct in the UK
These are the popular first cars going extinct in the UK, according to the experts over at Dick Lovett.
Vauxhall Nova
- Number left in the UK: 841
- Avg. Quarterly SORN last 5 years (ignoring Q4 2019): 4,806
- Number of years until extinct: 0.04
- Exact time left figures: 2 weeks
Peugeot 205
- Number left in UK: 3,288
- Avg. Quarterly SORN last 5 years: 11,528
- Number of years until extinct: 0.07
- Exact time left figures: 4 weeks
Citroen Saxo
- Number left in UK: 3,652
- Avg. Quarterly SORN last 5 years: 12,485
- Number of years until extinct: 0.07
- Exact time left figures: 4 weeks
Peugeot 106
- Number left in UK: 5,097
- Avg. Quarterly SORN last 5 years: 14,868
- Number of years until extinct: 0.09
- Exact time left figures: 1 month
Peugeot 206
- Number left in UK: 48,175
- Avg. Quarterly SORN last 5 years: 40,687
- Number of years until extinct: 0.3
- Exact time left figures: 4 months
Fiat Punto
- Number left in UK: 63,393
- Avg. Quarterly SORN last 5 years: 24,641
- Number of years until extinct: 0.64
- Exact time left figures: 8 months
Volkswagen Beetle
- Number left in UK: 44,193
- Avg. Quarterly SORN last 5 years: 14,938
- Number of years until extinct: 0.74
- Exact time left figures: 9 months
Ford Ka
- Number left in UK: 177,250
- Avg. Quarterly SORN last 5 years: 28,246
- Number of years until extinct: 1.57
- Exact time left figures: 1 year and 7 months
Ford Fiesta
- Number left in UK: 1,396,786
- Avg. Quarterly SORN last 5 years: 85,105
- Number of years until extinct: 4.1
- Exact time left figures: 4 years and 2 months
MINI Clubman
- Number left in UK: 25,840
- Avg. Quarterly SORN last 5 years: 784
- Number of years until extinct: 8.24
- Exact time left figures: 8 years and 3 months
Is your first car going extinct? Let us know in the comments!
