There's no car like your first with lots of people feeling a strong attachment to their first vehicle long after scrapping it.

Around a third of Brits admit to missing their first car with a further 58% of drivers feeling nostalgic when they think about the motor they drove after passing their test.

However, many of the popular automobiles used by new drivers are going extinct with some very well-known car models counting their days.

The popular first cars going extinct in the UK

These are the popular first cars going extinct in the UK, according to the experts over at Dick Lovett.

Vauxhall Nova

  • Number left in the UK: 841
  • Avg. Quarterly SORN last 5 years (ignoring Q4 2019): 4,806
  • Number of years until extinct: 0.04
  • Exact time left figures: 2 weeks

Peugeot 205

  • Number left in UK: 3,288
  • Avg. Quarterly SORN last 5 years: 11,528
  • Number of years until extinct: 0.07
  • Exact time left figures: 4 weeks

Citroen Saxo

  • Number left in UK: 3,652
  • Avg. Quarterly SORN last 5 years: 12,485
  • Number of years until extinct: 0.07
  • Exact time left figures: 4 weeks

Peugeot 106

  • Number left in UK: 5,097
  • Avg. Quarterly SORN last 5 years: 14,868
  • Number of years until extinct: 0.09
  • Exact time left figures: 1 month

Peugeot 206

  • Number left in UK: 48,175
  • Avg. Quarterly SORN last 5 years: 40,687
  • Number of years until extinct: 0.3
  • Exact time left figures: 4 months

Fiat Punto

  • Number left in UK: 63,393
  • Avg. Quarterly SORN last 5 years: 24,641
  • Number of years until extinct: 0.64
  • Exact time left figures: 8 months

The most at risk first cars in the UK

Volkswagen Beetle

  • Number left in UK: 44,193
  • Avg. Quarterly SORN last 5 years: 14,938
  • Number of years until extinct: 0.74
  • Exact time left figures: 9 months

Ford Ka

  • Number left in UK: 177,250
  • Avg. Quarterly SORN last 5 years: 28,246
  • Number of years until extinct: 1.57
  • Exact time left figures: 1 year and 7 months

Ford Fiesta

  • Number left in UK: 1,396,786
  • Avg. Quarterly SORN last 5 years: 85,105
  • Number of years until extinct: 4.1
  • Exact time left figures: 4 years and 2 months

MINI Clubman

  • Number left in UK: 25,840
  • Avg. Quarterly SORN last 5 years: 784
  • Number of years until extinct: 8.24
  • Exact time left figures: 8 years and 3 months

