The supermarket has partnered with world-famous high fashion designer Nikolas Bentel to immortalise a popular bakery item as a luxury leather bag.

The bakery item of choice is a croissant and the release of the handbag comes after the same designer created the viral Pasta Bag.

With 122 croissants selling every minute, it’s no wonder the pastry is having its own time to shine.

The Croissant Handbag has two straps (Image: Lidl/Nik Bentel)

Nik Bentel’s bags often sell for hundreds of pounds but the Croissant Handbag will be available to buy for £50 on his website.

Lidl fans can buy the handbag from 3pm on Thursday, August 29 and all proceeds will be donated to Lidl's official charity partner, the NSPCC.

They’ll need to be quick though as the bag is expected to sell out in seconds.

The crescent shaped leather ‘croissant purse’ comes complete with a golden zip and trolley coin, encased within a soft leather ‘bakery bag’ that fits in with the trendy roll top clutch style and a traditional paper bag.

The bag comes with a croissant purse and trolley coin (Image: Lidl/Nik Bentel)

Customers can take advantage of the two strap options for day and night wear.

Nikolas Bentel, Founder of Nikolas Bentel Studios, says of the partnership: “I’ve always believed that design should take the mundane and make it memorable. Working with a brand like Lidl for our first UK partnership, that is so well-known for its witty and humorous relationship with its customers, was a no-brainer.

“Throughout the creative process, we looked at tying together the cult-status bakery item from Lidl, with our love of celebrating the norm – this gave us an opportunity to think deeply and create something truly unique.

“To make it super dynamic, we have made the bag multi-functional, with multiple styling options so the wearer can have their own personal spin on it.

“My team and I truly loved learning about what the Lidl customer base appreciates about its iconic bakery, and can’t wait for the world to meet our Croissant Bag.”

Joanna Gomer, Marketing Director at Lidl, says of the campaign: “We know our bakery has cult status and our merch drops have flown off the shelves over the last few years and now with this launch we are set to make waves in the high fashion world.

"Nik has completely transformed our most coveted Lidl Bakery item into an exceptional high quality fashion piece, and we can’t wait to watch the Lidl Croissant Bag be the newest, most unexpected item to take the world of luxury fashion by storm.”