Research from the supermarket revealed that parents spend just over £100 per child during the back-to-school period on the likes of new shoes, pencil cases and lunchboxes.

Additionally, parents are also spending around £23 a week on average throughout the school year on packed lunches and £90 on after-school clubs or extra-curricular activities.

As part of the Fund, Aldi is giving away £100 vouchers to parents throughout September to help out with the costs of everyday essentials following the back-to-school period.

How to apply for Aldi’s back-to-school £100 vouchers

Parents who want to apply for Aldi’s Back-to-School Fund should email AldiBTSFund@citypress.co.uk by Monday, September 30.

From there, 100 people will be chosen randomly throughout the month to receive a £100 voucher.

This Aldi voucher will be sent by email and will arrive on or before Monday, October 21.

Liz Fox, National Sustainability Director at Aldi UK, said: “We know the back-to-school period can be a real pinch point for family finances, especially after having to contend with keeping the kids entertained during the summer school holidays.

“As the UK’s lowest-priced supermarket, we’re committed to doing whatever we can to support parents in making their money go further and that’s why we’re giving parents an extra helping hand via our Back-to-School Fund this September.

“We’re giving our customers the chance to apply for vouchers to help parents cover the cost of packed lunches and other essentials they’ll need to stock up on throughout the school year.”

Alongside this, Aldi is donating £20,000 to good causes focused on supporting children.

This includes schools and nurseries through their community giving platform Neighbourly, to help provide essentials to families that need it most.

Steve Butterworth, Neighbourly CEO, said: “We support many thousands of good causes across the UK that directly support families, and this additional funding from Aldi will provide a vital lifeline for them to cover the cost of essentials for the parents and children who need it most.”