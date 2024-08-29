Sheen has starred in a number of blockbuster Hollywood movies including featuring in the Twilight and Underworld franchises.

He has also been a star of the small screen appearing in Amazon Prime Video's Good Omens and BBC's Staged - both alongside good friend and Doctor Who himself David Tennant.

But when he is not on location filming, Sheen can be found in his hometown of Port Talbot in South Wales.

Michael Sheen was born in Newport but grew up in Port Talbot. (Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Michael Sheen reveals why he loves Port Talbot

Michael Sheen was born in Newport, but grew up in Port Talbot.

Having moved overseas for a period of time, he returned home to Port Talbot more than 10 years ago.

Speaking about his hometown of Port Talbot with Alex Jones on BBC's Wales on The One Show, Sheen revealed exactly why he was so fond of the South Wales town.

"There's no where like it because we are so made fun of," he explained.

"The famous thing about Port Talbot, because of the steelworks, and there used to be a chemical plant there as well, is the industry. And the motorway, the M4, goes straight through it.

"So people on their way to sunnier climes, off to the Gower coast, or on the other direction to Cardiff, you know, you go past Port Talbot.

"You sort of overlook it. And people say 'Oh it's that smelly dirty place you go past'.

"Now we who live down in the grime..."

"Don't feel like that," Jones interrupts with.

"No!" Sheen continues.

RECOMMENDED READING:

"So it gives you a special kind of sense of the place, I think, and the spirit of the people there is brilliant. The sense of humour is brilliant.

"Now that I live back there as well, it's such a strange mix of worlds where one day I'm on a film set or I'm with whoever.

"Then the next day I'm shopping in Ystradgynlais and people are coming up to me."

The full Michael Sheen interview will air on the BBC One Wales special - Wales on The One Show on Sunday, September 1 at 6.05pm.