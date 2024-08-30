The performance will feature in the launch show of the BBC dancing programme which is set to enter its 22nd series.

The Strictly Come Dancing 2024 line-up is set to feature the likes of Welsh Opera Singer Wynne Evans, Love Islander Tasha Ghouri and former The Only Way Is Essex star Pete Wicks.

Powerful dance to mark Amy Dowden's Strictly Come Dancing return

Dowden will return to Strictly Come Dancing in 2024 having missed the last series due to an ongoing battle with breast cancer.

Amy Dowden (left) and Dianne Buswell are among the professionals taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2024. (Image: Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The professional dancer was diagnosed with breast cancer back May 2023 after finding a lump the day before her honeymoon.

The 34-year-old announced in February that she would return to the show this year, after a mastectomy and chemotherapy left her with “no evidence of disease”.

Speaking about the dance in her honour, Dowden said: “I am so excited for every element of being back with my Strictly family.

“I am so grateful to get this opportunity, especially as it’s such a special year for this legendary show. It feels like it’s my first year again.

“I’m buzzing to see the whole team, for costumes, for dance routines, to meet the celebrities, the judges. Everyone’s laughing at me because I am just smiling constantly.

“I’d like to dedicate this dance to my pink sisters who have supported me through the past year and to all those currently facing cancer.”

The routine was choreographed by Jason Gilkison and is danced to a medley of Training Season by Dua Lipa, Busy Earnin’ and Keep Moving both by Jungle, and Candle Flame by Jungle and Eric the Architect, all performed by Dave Arch and his band.

Dowden’s family will be watching on when the dance is performed at Elstree Studios.

Speaking about the performance he choreographed, Gilkison said: “It was an absolute pleasure to choreograph this very special, empowering and strong routine celebrating Amy’s return.

“She and all of the professional dancers are a complete joy to work with, the best at their craft, and we are lucky to be able to share their skills with the nation, particularly with this celebratory dance.”

Images of Amy Dowden's first dance back on Strictly Come Dancing 2024 have been revealed. (Image: BBC Studios/Kieron McCarron/PA Wire)

Strictly professionals embroiled in controversy ahead of 2024 series

Dowden is returning to the Strictly line-up this year along with professional dancers including 2023 winner Vito Coppola, Dianne Buswell, Nikita Kuzmin, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington, Nancy Xu, and Carlos Gu.

But professionals including Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima will not be returning for the 2024 series.

It comes after a storm of controversy around the BBC dancing show over the alleged treatment of contestants.

RECOMMENDED READING:

An investigation was launched by the BBC following allegations made about Pernice by former participant Amanda Abbington, with the results yet to be made public.

The Strictly professional rejects the allegations.

Di Prima has also left the show following similar allegations, including from 2023 celebrity partner Zara McDermott.