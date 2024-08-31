The company has recalled two soup products as they may contain peanuts which are not mentioned on the label.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said this makes them "a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to peanuts".

The Aldi products being recalled

Aldi has recalled the following products:

Soupreme Creamy Chicken Soup (600g/best before: October 1, 2024)

Specially Selected Pea and Ham Hock Soup (600g/best before: September 28, 2024)

As well as recalling these items, Aldi has been advised by the FSA to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, who will tell their members about the recall.

Aldi has also issued a point-of-sale notice, for the soups, to its customers.

The FSA added: "These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products."

What to do if you have purchased any of the recalled Aldi soup products

Anyone who has purchased any of the above products and has an allergy to peanuts is being urged by the FSA to not eat them.

Instead return the product to the Aldi store you purchased it from for a full refund.

This recall follows several others by Aldi in 2024.

The supermarket giant recalled a kebab product, back in June, due to a "labelling error" which meant the wrong used by date was displayed.

In March, Aldi was forced to recall a line of tortilla wraps after they were "tampered" with and may have contained metal.

While late last year an "emergency" product recall was issued on its Lacura Cozmo His and Her 100ml fragrances.

This was made as a precautionary measure after a fault was found with the bottles which "may cause the glass bottle to break."

This product recall remains in place (more details can be found on the Aldi website).