Gavin and Stacey began on BBC Three back in 2007, running for three series as well as two Christmas specials, the latest of which aired in 2019.

The 2019 Christmas special ended on a cliff-hanger with Nessa (Ruth Jones) proposing to Smithy (James Corden).

Earlier this year, fans of the show received the news they had been waiting four years for when Corden and Jones - who are also writers of the hit BBC show - revealed Gavin and Stacey would be returning for one final episode which will air on Christmas Day in 2024.

Rob Brydon teases fans ahead of filming of final Gavin and Stacey episode

Filming for the final ever episode of Gavin and Stacey look set to start this week in Barry.

Several road closures have been announced for the south Wales town due to filming of the BBC series, which will be in place over the coming months.

The first of these road closures will be in place from Wednesday to Friday (September 4 to 6).

Rob Brydon, who plays Uncle Bryn on the hit BBC show, has now teased fans with a picture ahead of filming.

Brydon took to Instagram posting a picture of him and Jones, along with the caption: "Something's occurring...#gavinandstacey."

Fans of the show have taken to the post sharing their excitement as the final Gavin and Stacey episode edges closer.

One Gavin and Stacey fan posted: "This is better than oasis getting back together."

While another added: "Oooooh! Rob you little tease! *please God, let Uncle Bryn have an air fryer*."

Others just posted references to the show including this person who commented: "'Don't start Bryn. You had your chance, you never took it.'"

With someone else adding: "But will there be a salad?"

Rob Brydon "moved to tears" reading final script

Brydon has previously revealed he was "moved to tears" reading the script for the final ever episode of Gavin and Stacey.

Speaking to Chris Evans on his Virgin breakfast show in August, he said: "It was a couple of months before the cast saw the script.

"I only saw it, we were on holiday, we were away, about a month ago. I read it. Oh, it’s so good."

Brydon added: "Do you know what? I was moved to tears, because it’s emotional."

The 59-year-old said he is "excited" for the cast to reunite, adding: “I really am, because I know this will be the last time we’ll all be together.

“We all get on so well. And I think it has been 17 years since we started, which is crazy.”