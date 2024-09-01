Aldi is the fourth-largest supermarket in the UK, and consumer champion Which? has named it the UK’s cheapest supermarket for the past three years (and for every month so far in 2024).

Several big name brands have discontinued products in 2024 including the likes of Walkers Crisps, Nestle and Kellogg's.

Walkers revealed earlier this year it had stopped making Marmite-flavoured crisps.

This came after the likes of Salt and Vinegar Quavers, Worcester sauce flavour and Max Strong Hotsauce Blaze crisps were axed from its range at the back end of 2023.

Nestle, in February (2024), revealed it was cutting Breakaway and Yorkie biscuit bars from its range of products.

Before fans learnt recently the confectionary company's limited edition Yorkie Orange chocolate bar and Rowntree's Randoms Squidgy Swirls have also been discontinued.

While Kellogg's last month revealed its "best" cereal product - Coco Pops Rocks had been axed much to the disappointment of fans.

Aldi confirms Village Bakery loaf has been discontinued

Now Aldi has joined the list of big name companies to have axed products from its range in 2024.

The supermarket giant recently confirmed its Village Bakery Seeded Medium Sliced Loaf has been discontinued after shoppers reported being unable to find it on store shelves.

One person posted on X (formerly Twitter) saying: "Hi @AldiUK love your work... q... have you discontinued the mini seeded loaf?

"It's not been in for weeks. Us girlie's watching our carbs are sad."

I'm not sure. I will ask very nicely and see if we can get them back on the shelves!

An Aldi spokesperson replying to the post on X initially said they would investigate the matter and "ask very nicely and see if we can get them back on the shelves".

However the spokesperson eventually came back saying: "It looks like this has been discontinued, I'm so sorry!"

The Aldi shopper was left upset by the news.

Replying on X they said: "Oh no!!! This is sad news, thank you for letting me know. Please put a plea in for me for it's return! I can't find any like it that's as good (crying emoji) - thank you."

Aldi concluded by saying: "We will see what we can do."

But its not all bad news for fans of the discounted loaf of bread.

There are similar products still available at Aldi including the Village Bakery Lightly Seeded Loaf (800g).