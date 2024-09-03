The beloved sitcom written by Ruth Jones (Nessa) and Corden will return on Christmas Day this year.

On Monday (September 2) the broadcaster shared a photo of a clapperboard, dated September 2, which said “Gavin & Stacey The Finale”.

BBC confirms Gavin and Stacey final episode begins filming

Gavin & Stacey: The Finale has started filming, the BBC says. — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) September 2, 2024

In reference to a phrase often muttered by Alison Steadman’s character Pam, the caption read: “Oh. My. Christ.”

“The final episode of Gavin & Stacey started filming today,” it added.

“Truth be told, we’re a little bit excited.

“Watch #GavinandStacey on #iPlayer this Christmas Day.”

But Corden has also teased fans after posting a picture to his 6.1 million Instagram followers during filming for the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special, with the caption: “Day 1. Here we go x”

It was a snapshot of a car window with “Smithy’s” written in bold red font.

On the window, it also says: “If your husband won’t do it – I will…

“Tilin, Roofin, Plasterin & Feng Shui.

“Call me on 07700 978 978.”

Fans were quick to share their excitement, as one commented underneath: “THE QUESTION WE’VE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR WILL BE ANSWERED”.

“I am SO EXCITED! If he doesn’t marry Nessa im going to kick off!” another exclaimed.

This account wrote: “Excited I am Gwen I won’t lie to you.”

Someone joked: “Anyone tried callin this number????”

One person even hopes for a cameo in the episode, as they said: “I really thing [think] James blunt needs to make a cameo in this episode, uncle bryns favourite, after all! He bumps into him and has no idea who he is.”

A user also posted: “Loving this, can’t wait to hear Nessa recall her trucking days with Oasis.”

Emmerdale star Lisa Jane Riley added: “Amen to this babes.”

The hit TV series originally aired for three series between 2007 and 2010 and made a comeback in 2019 for a one-off festive episode which ended on a cliff-hanger when Nessa proposed to Smithy.

Former chat show host Corden, 46, announced the show’s return in an Instagram post on May 3 by sharing an image of him and Jones with a 2024 script titled Gavin and Stacey: The Finale.

In the sitcom, Mathew Horne and Joanna Page play lovers Gavin and Stacey, Larry Lamb is Gavin’s father Mick, Melanie Walters portrays Stacey’s widowed mother Gwen, and Rob Brydon plays her Uncle Bryn.

Recommended reading:

Corden revealed in July that he and Jones had finished writing the script for the final episode.

The 2019 festive episode scored the highest overnight Christmas ratings in 12 years, attracting an average audience of 11.6 million viewers, making it the biggest festive special since Christmas Day 2008.

By the new year, it had been viewed by 17.1 million people, making it the biggest scripted programme of the decade at the time.