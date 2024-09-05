The supermarket has announced it has shut down its original customer app, previously used to showcase weekly offers and a digital version of its in-store leaflet.

Instead, Lidl has now asked shoppers to switch to its rewards app, known as Lidl Plus which was first launched four years ago, reports The Grocer.

From last month, customers opening the original app have been addressed with a message saying: “The Lidl app is no longer supported. Please switch to the Lidl Plus app for greater savings and super perks.”

Since the old customer app went live in 2013, it had been downloaded more than 50 million times from the Google Play Store alone.

But what can you get on the Lidl Plus app? It offers “personalised discounts with each shop along with occasional freebies and other prizes,” according to The Grocer.

The supermarket has also been combining its loyalty app with its bakeries by giving away regular free sweet and savoury treats to members.

Lidl told The Grocer the older app had provided details on offers and products along with store information.

But since all this information was “also available on the Lidl Plus app, the decision had been taken to archive the older app to make things simpler and more streamlined for customers.”

On its website, Lidl says the Plus app “offers give you the same great savings without the faff.”

It adds: “There's no need to activate each offer, simply scan your app at the till and save - easy-peasy.”

Lidl Plus also has coupons that are “tailor-made for you based on your shopping habits.”

In the “Lidl Plus for you” section of the app, you can also find all of your “Coupon Plus” and “in-app rewards”.

Lidl shares: “Make sure you activate these coupons before you head to the till.”