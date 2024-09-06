But if you’re trying to cut the costs of making a few cosmetic changes to your home while still getting the professional-like finish, Aldi has you covered.

The supermarket is coming to your rescue with its new Renovating on a Budget range, set to offer shoppers an array of budget-friendly DIY products in stores from September 8 and September 26.

From uneven paint jobs and mouldy bathrooms to empty toolboxes and renter-friendly décor, managing director of buying at Aldi UK, Julie Ashfield, is answering some of the most frequently asked DIY questions, helping shoppers go from novice to professional.

I have a growing list of DIY tasks, but I don’t know where to start!

Leading busy lives, it’s easy for DIY tasks to pile up quickly. Try sitting down and taking time to think of the most important tasks and the essential items you might need to complete each project.

Luckily for DIYers looking to upgrade their toolbox, Aldi’s middle aisle is home to an array of bargain equipment. My top tip for being the first to find out which products are landing when, is to take a look at our online and in store Specialbuy leaflets.

Shoppers looking to grab a bargain might want to make sure to get to a store early – we have some dedicated Specialbuyers who are often first in the doors every Thursday and Sunday when new products hit the shelves.

I always end up with uneven paint coverage and visible brush strokes, what should I use to avoid this?

Aldi is selling Deco Craft Luxury Paint for £6.99 per tin (Image: Getty Images)

Getting a professional finish when painting a wall is easier said than done, especially when using the wrong tools. Working wonders to transform a space, whether simply adding a fresh coat or revamping your style, make sure you use a quality paint like the Deco Craft Luxury Paint (£6.99), made with a quick drying formula that can be used for indoor projects. Choose from Ocean Blue, Olive Green, Honey Yellow or Marble Grey.

To guarantee even coverage, make sure you’re using the correct applicator. Aldi’s Big Roller and Brush (£14.99) is great for achieving a smooth finish over a larger area but be sure to coat your roller evenly by using a paint tray. Don’t worry if you make a mistake, the Scrub & Clean Big Wipes (£4.99) can remove any unwanted paint from surfaces in seconds.

For the more adventurous DIYers, a Folding 2-Step Stool (£19.99) is a great idea when painting a ceiling or those hard to reach areas, and it can be easily stored away when not in use. If you’re wanting to try your hand at painting, head to the middle aisle from September 8 and 26 to pick up these must haves.

I want to create a gallery wall, but I’ve never hung a frame before – what tools do I need to have in my toolbox?

Have you had any disasters trying to hang up pictures on your wall? (Image: Nemanja Saric/Getty Images)

I love a gallery wall, they’re a great way to add personality to a room. With tasks like this where drilling, measuring and screws may be required, the Cordless Impact Driver (£24.99) is a great tool to use and is powered by the Activ Energy 20v Battery (£14.99) and can be easily charged with the Battery Charger (£14.99).

Other essentials to build up a toolbox include the 20V Angle Gringer (£24.99), 20V Mouse Sander (£24.99) and the 20V Cordless Nail Gun and Hammer Drill. Shoppers can pick up these toolbox essentials in stores from September 26.

I don’t like my kitchen worktops, but I rent! How can I update these in a renter-friendly way?

Renters are often restricted to the design choices of their landlord and it can be hard to make a rented property feel like your own. One of my favourite products to suggest to renters, or even homeowners who want to easily switch up their interiors without having to hire in a team, is the Deco Craft DIY Vinyl Wraps (£5.99).

Available in store from September 8, these are such a quick and easy way to breathe life into old and tired worktops – just make sure everything is lined up, peel off the self-adhesive back and gently smooth down.

How to save money

These durable wraps can withstand temperatures of up to 70 degrees Celsius, are quick to remove without damaging surfaces and come in a choice of six designs: Marble Grey, Concrete Grey, White Gloss, Natural Oak, Dove Grey or Black Marble.

Once worktops are updated why not set sights on another renter-friendly job and give tiling a go with DC Fix DIY Tiles (£4.99), in stores from October 6. With six tiles per pack, they can be applied on flat walls or over existing tiles, with no tricky grouting required. Shoppers will be able to choose from four designs; Alia Olive, Lina Beige, Jamila Grey and Jamila Blue.

My bathroom grouting is discoloured, and the sealant is going mouldy. Are there any quick tricks I can do myself?

Bathrooms can be breeding grounds for water damage and mould meaning they require a little more TLC than other rooms to keep them looking fresh. Give bathrooms an instant glow up and fix any discoloured or damaged grout with the Touch Up Markers (£1.99) before using the Unibond Sealant (£4.99) to prevent future deterioration.

To stop damp and mould in its tracks the Unibond AERO 360° Device (£9.99) works to absorb excess moisture and neutralise odours. Lasting one to three months, each device features a built in indicator that lets you know when a refill is required, with Unibond AERO 360° Refill packs available for just £4.99. All available from September 8.