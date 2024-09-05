As always the supermarket showcases a huge range of items, which for this month include a whole range of pumpkin-related décor.

Keeping with the seasonal theme there will also be a range of autumnal products as well as French-inspired home fragrances.

Here are some of the key items you'll be able to spot in September's Aldi Specialbuys.

September's Aldi Specialbuys Highlights

Pumpkin décor

A Pumpkin doorstop is among Aldi's Specialbuy items for this month (Image: Aldi)

Halloween is not ridiculously far away now so some people might be keen to get in the mood with some pumpkin-inspired décor from Aldi.

The supermarket shared: "Decorate homes with the adorable Ceramic Pumpkin Décor (£2.99) and keep doorways feeling festive with the Pumpkin Doorstops (£5.99).

"For cosy movie nights, pick up the adorable Pumpkin Cushions (£4.99), available in warming cream or rust shades."

Pumpkin cushions (Image: Aldi)

If you want to take the theme into the kitchen then Aldi will also be selling a Pumpkin Casserole Dish (£14,99) topped with a pumpkin stalk as a handle.

These items will be available in stores from September 19, while stocks last.

Autumn home range

Autumn is now upon us so Aldi has prepared some homeware products to fit the season.

It's bringing back the fan-favourite Hotel Collection Hurricane Candles (£19.99) which are now available in two new autumnal scents: Pumpkin & Caramel and Fallen Leaves.

Hotel Collection Hurricane Candles (Image: Aldi)

They add: "For delectable smells that double as decoration, the Autumn Icon Candle (£3.99) and matching Reed Diffuser (£3.99) feature chic minimalist designs with autumnal motifs. Choose from Fallen Leaves, Pumpkin Picking or Autumn Woods."

Other items include a Ceramic Pumpkin Candle (£3.99) available in Sweet Pumpkin Pie, Autumn Leaves and Citrus Pumpkin Spice scents and a Shaped Wax Pumpkin Candle (£3.49).

Cutesy options also come in the form of Autumnal Gonks (£7.99), available in a quirky mushroom-topped design.

Autumnal Gonks (Image: Aldi)

Finally, for more functional homeware with an autumnal feel, Aldi is taking on the plush boucle trend with its textured Footstools (£19.99).

Combine it with a matching Throw (£12.99) and Aldi’s Faux Fur Rug (£7.99) for a cosy cabin feel.

These items will be available in stores from September 19, while stocks last.

French-inspired home fragrances

Aldi is launching three brand-new home fragrances, each inspired by iconic scents, including the Parisian La Vie Est Belle.

Described as "oozing with sophistication" and costing £3.99 each, the fragrances are:

Je Suis Belle – For sweet fans, this scent boasts vanilla and berry notes, with hints of hibiscus and raspberry leaf. A truly floral, and fruity fragrance for the senses

Floral Blanc – Bursting with violet leaf to create powdery and woody aromas, shoppers who prefer the scent of musk will love this option

Power – Great for those looking for a rich fragrance, exuding warming, woody and spicy notes with subtle hints of amber and black suede

Releasing in time for the second part of Netflix's Emily in Paris season four, fans can get ahold of the scents on September 15.