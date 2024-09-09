It said that the average driver could save around £50 a year on their car insurance if other areas across Britain followed the controversial policy.

Parts of the UK look to introduce blanket 20 mph speed limit on roads

From today, most 30mph speed limits in Wales will change to 20mph.



If you see street lights in built-up areas, you should drive at 20mph, unless a sign says otherwise.



We know change can be difficult, but the evidence is clear - this will save lives.#ReadyFor20mph pic.twitter.com/W9KYgqZojw — Welsh Government (@WelshGovernment) September 17, 2023

A 20 mph speed limit in built-up areas was introduced by the Welsh Government earlier this year and has reportedly led to a 20% reduction in car accidents.

Despite this, the new speed limit was met with mass opposition across Wales with a record-breaking petition to the Senedd garnering more than 500,000 signatures.

According to Sky News, the Welsh Government has since updated its guidance to local authorities to exempt certain roads from the restrictions.

It states that this forms part of a push to get "the right speed on the right road".

Other parts of the UK have started to consider this move with Glasgow City Council announcing that around 4000 roads across the city would have their speed limits lowered to 20 mph.

Discussing the prospect of this being implemented across England, Transport Secretary Louise Haigh said that traffic speed limits would be "entirely up for local areas to decide".

Many parts of England have already altered the default speed limit on local roads with towns and cities like London, Norwich and Chichester being among them.

Other English areas like Manchester are also considering lowering the default speed limit on local roads.