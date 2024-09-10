Sheridan Smith, who plays Smithy's laid-back sister Ruth 'Rudi' Smith, will return to our screens after more than a decade.

She did not make an appearance in the most recent Christmas Special in 2019 but a source has said she is "over the moon" to be back.

Sheridan Smith to return to Gavin and Stacey 14 years after her last appearance

The source close to the BBC show told The Sun: "She is an incredible actress and stepped straight back into Rudi’s shoes."

The source said that while it may have been 14 years since she last starred as Rudi, she had jumped straight back into the role as if "no time had passed at all".

They said: "Sheridan was over the moon she could go back into the fold and her scenes are brilliant."

In her last Gavin and Stacey series which aired all the way back in 2010, Rudi took part in a number of iconic moments, rapping Estelle and Kanye West's American Boy and wearing wheelies in a shopping centre.

It was previously reported that she was in "informal discussions" to return to the show and it was claimed that she was "friendly" with her former show partners.

The source told The Mirror: "All of the stops are being pulled out to make sure the whole cast are there, and in the coming weeks the production team hope to pin down everyone’s availability."

They added: "Sheridan and James are still friendly – they recently bumped into each other at the Variety Club Awards and got on really well.

"So, the hope is that she will be able to be part of it."

News of the final episode was confirmed all the way back in May when James Corden and Ruth Jones shared a selfie of themselves holding the finale script.