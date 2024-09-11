Claire Wheatley was waiting outside a cordon on Barry Island promenade in South Wales while the cast were filming the cult classic comedy's eagerly anticipated last episode on Wednesday.

The 44-year-old's footage shows Ruth Jones, who co-wrote the show and plays the character Nessa, playfully ridiculing fans as she is forced to tell them 'there will be no more, and that's why it's called the finale'.

Dressed in Nessa's iconic leather outfit she adds 'if anyone asks me if there's going to be any more I don't know how I'm going to respond' before one fan said 'you best marry [Smithy] then'.

Gavin and Stacey's 2019 Christmas special ended with Nessa proposing to co-writer James Corden's character Smithy but viewers have been waiting for his reply.

Ruth responds 'do you want me to tell you what happens?' and when the crowd shouts 'no' she jokes 'so why ask?'.

Claire, who got a selfie with Ruth and Joanna Page who plays Stacey, admits she almost told Ruth that at theatres there's usually an encore after the finale.

The full-time carer was with son Charlie Johnson-Wheatley, 13, who also loves the show and she says the pair were so pleased the actors were 'lovely and personable'.

The mum-of-two, whose campervan is named after Nessa, posted the video of their 11.30am encounter to TikTok where it's been viewed more than 140,000 times.

Claire, also from Barry Island, said: "Someone asked if there was going to be any more and Ruth was really clear that there wasn't.

"I nearly said that when you see a show there's a finale and then they do an encore but I didn't say that to her.

"We were lucky because we were at the quieter end [of the promenade] then they just came out and told us we can have a selfie here but it was too busy at the other end.

"I was really pleased they took the time out of their day to come over and chat. They were so lovely and personable.

"It was strange seeing her speaking as Ruth but dressed as Nessa. It's iconic here.

"I can't wait for the final episode. It'll be one of the highlights of my Christmas day.

"I'm a big fan of the show and even our campervan is called Nessa, so it's VANessa.

"People are all wanting the same thing. They all want a Smithy and Nessa wedding but Ruth didn't want to give anything away."

Claire's video has more than 10,000 likes and almost 100 comments.

One commented: "Why do I feel like crying when she said this is definitely the end?"

A second said: "It can't end, it just can't."

A third said: "I'm so excited about this but also sad because that's it then."