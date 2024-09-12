The new series combines comedy with mystery and is written and created by BAFTA-nominated Paul Doolan.

Set in Wales, viewers can expect to see six episodes in the first series of Death Valley which will follow the unlikely crime-solving partnership between eccentric national treasure John Chapel (Timothy Spall), a retired actor and star of hit fictional detective TV show ‘Caesar’ and disarming Welsh detective sergeant Janie Mallowan (Gwyneth Keyworth).

Thrown together by the murder of John’s neighbour, John and Janie are an odd, yet hilarious duo with opposing instincts.

Every week, they get to the bottom of gripping murders with various stunning Welsh locations providing a backdrop to their investigations, the BBC explains.

Gwyneth Keyworth said: “Murder. Mystery. Comedy. AND TIMOTHY SPALL! I’m absolutely buzzing.

“I’m grateful to be working on a show that truly celebrates Wales - not just its landscapes and culture, but also its unique quirks and the humour that defines its people.”

Paul Doolan added: “I’m such a huge fan of the crime genre and I love writing comedy, so it’s been a delight to see the show come to life with such a brilliant array of actors and guest stars for our murder suspects.”

Death Valley cast list

The rest of the cast includes Steffan Rhodri (The Way, House of the Dragon, Steeltown Murders) who will star as DCI Clarke - Janie’s boss and so-called mentor while Alexandria Riley (Baby Reindeer, Lost Boys and Fairies, The Pembrokeshire Murders) will appear as Baxter - a straight-talking pathologist and friend of Janie.

Melanie Walters who you might recognise from Gavin & Stacey and Father Brown will play Yvonne, Janie’s ‘no boundaries’ mother.

Remy Beasley (One Day, Steeltown Murders) will star as Rhiannon - the picture of perfection and an old adversary from Janie’s past while Mike Bubbins (Mammoth) will take on the role of Tony - the un-self-aware and overly friendly Desk Sergeant.

Rithvik Andugula (Extraordinary) will play DC Evan Chaudhry – the eager to please and somewhat naïve junior police officer.

Guest artists featuring across the series include: Kiell Smith-Bynoe (Ghosts), Sian Gibson (Mammoth, Peter Kay’s Car Share), Patricia Hodge (A Very English Scandal, All Creatures Great and Small), Jim Howick (Ghosts, Here We Go, The Change), Karl Johnson (True Love, The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies, Wolf), Colin McFarlane (The War Between The Land and the Sea, The Dark Knight Trilogy), Vicki Pepperdine (Poor Things, Worzel Gummidge) Steve Speirs (Inside No.9, After Life) and Amy Trigg (Such Brave Girls, Luther, The Reckoning).

Joedi Langley, Interim Head of Creative Wales, said: “It’s fantastic to support another BBC production that has chosen Wales as its location, this time a comedy drama, and with a stellar cast too!

“It is important that Creative Wales and BBC continue to work together to develop high quality, made in Wales content for wider audiences.

“I’m pleased that by supporting Death Valley, Creative Wales is helping to secure more roles for Wales-based freelancers, and trainee placements for aspiring creatives too.”

It's not yet clear when Death Valley will be available to watch.