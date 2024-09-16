The Heated Airer by Aldi has previously appeared in stores and became viral after shoppers ran to grab the item that saved them £45.

Back in time for winter, the Heated Airer is an energy-efficient laundry must-have that costs just 6p per hour to run.

The airer is ideal for any size room with its compact foldable wings, the sleek and lightweight Winged Heated Airer is described as providing ample drying space.

The item costs £34.99. (Image: Aldi)

Aldi's sell-out Heated Airer is back in stores this week

Aldi's Heated Airer features 20 heating tubes and a cover for even faster drying, the compact design can be easily stored away when not in use.

The brand compared their airer to those from top brand Lakeland, seeing shoppers at Aldi have the potential to save up to £45.

The product comes with a cover that allows your clothes to dry faster when on and is safe to use.

On Facebook, Aldi's Airer has gained lots of attention with one fan previously sharing: "Love mine! They work great if u use them correctly. Extra spin on your clothes and don’t overload the airer and use the cover."

Another said: "Love mine, cuts drying time in half, compared to ordinary airers, of which I have two. Use the cover, it makes a real difference and moves the clothes."

One more praised the cost of the airer: "Love mine. Don't overload it with clothes and use the cover that comes with it. Had mine on all day yesterday and dried 2 sets of pyjamas 2 work tops 2 pairs of jeans and a jumper and cost under a pound."

Aldi's Heated Airer is back in stores nationwide on Thursday, September 19 costing £34.99.