The warning, which was emailed to customers last night (September 21) comes as the Food Standards Authority (FSA) has issued urgent allergy advice to people who have a peanut allergy.

People have been told to avoid consuming foods that contain or may contain mustard, mustard powder or mustard flour because they may have been contaminated with peanuts.

These ingredients can be found in food such as dips, sauces, salads and pre-packed sandwiches, the FSA said.

The department responsible for food safety and hygiene is urgently working with the relevant local authorities, individual businesses and industry to identify which products may be affected and have traced the contaminated mustard ingredients to a producer in India called GT Agro Industries.

As of September 20, the FSA identified one company (FGS Ingredients) that supplied these ingredients for use in UK food.

So far, more than 50 ingredients have been recalled including Domino's dips, SPAR sandwich fillers and salads, and Harvester BBQ sauce.

Just East update as mustard ingredients in UK contaminated with peanuts

In the email sent to Just Eat customers, it said: “The Food Standards Agency has made us aware they're warning people with a peanut allergy to avoid consuming foods that contain, or might contain, mustard, mustard powder, or mustard flour, because these ingredients may have been contaminated with peanuts.

“These ingredients can be found in food such as dips, sauces, salads and pre-packed sandwiches.

The UK's favourite takeaways

“The FSA is working hard to identify the products which may have been contaminated with these mustard ingredients because of the severity of some allergic reactions to peanuts.

“Therefore, as a precautionary measure, we wanted to ensure our Just Eat customers are aware of this situation so people with a peanut allergy have up to date information about the potential risk and can take action to keep themselves safe.”

Recommended reading:

Just East advised its customers in the email: “Whilst the FSA resolves this situation, when ordering food via Just Eat, in addition to checking for peanut based ingredients, we strongly encourage our customers with a peanut allergy to contact the restaurant, café or takeaway to ask if any of their products contain mustard.

“Please be assured, food businesses have a legal obligation to provide this information to customers and should understand your concerns.”



You can sign up for the FSA allergy alerts to be notified and kept up to date about future allergy recalls on the FSA website.