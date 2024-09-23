Aldi has revealed the top 20 priority locations around the UK where it wants to set up new stores.
In its annual trading update, Aldi said it plans to open 23 new locations before the end of the year – including Muswell Hill, London and Mere Green, Birmingham.
This will mark a record £800m investment programme during 2024.
The retailer, which currently has over 1,000 stores, has previously announced plans to scale to 1,500 stores across the UK, meaning it is on the hunt for more locations.
Aldi's top 20 priority locations for new stores
The priority locations where Aldi is hoping to set up new stores are:
- Woodford, London
- Surbiton, London
- Bromley, London
- Barnet, London
- Redhill, Surrey
- Aldershot, Hampshire
- Haywards Heath, West Sussex
- Chatham, Kent
- Chorlton, Manchester
- Formby, Liverpool
- Newark, Nottinghamshire
- Chesterfield, Derbyshire
- Wellingborough, Northamptonshire
- Brentwood, Essex
- Dorchester, Dorset
- Clarkston, Scotland
- Cathcart, Scotland
- Penzance, Cornwall
- Warwick, Warwickshire
- Bath, Somerset
On the Aldi website where it details its site requirements, it adds: "Our sustained growth means we are continually expanding our real estate portfolio to help achieve our ever-growing goals for 2024 and beyond.
"We have ambitious acquisition and development plans and prefer to purchase freehold, town centre or edge of centre sites suitable for development in towns with a population of 15,000 or more.
"We are willing to explore all opportunities including developer led schemes and existing or new retail units. Our yield profile is increasingly adding value to developments."
Further information on what sites Aldi is looking for can be found on that website.
Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi UK, said: “We are committed to bringing high quality, affordable groceries to millions more British families.
“With more than 1,000 stores across the country, our footprint is definitely growing, but we know there are still a number of towns that either don’t have an Aldi or have shown demand for more stores.”
Anybody who has a site that may fit Aldi’s requirements should contact realestateacquisitions@aldi.co.uk.
