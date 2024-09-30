This will be delivered through the Aldi Superfan card, where the supermarket's most loyal customer can get free groceries covered for a year in a "once in a lifetime opportunity".

The supermarket adds: "Aldi lovers can apply for the Superfan Card by explaining why they deserve to be the winner in no more than 250 words.

"Judges at Aldi will carefully review all submissions to select the final winner, who will be the only person in the UK to hold this exclusive card."

How to win the Aldi Superfan card

To be in with a chance of winning, all potential candidates must be aged 18 or over.

They will need to create a short application of no more than 250 words explaining why they are Aldi’s biggest superfan and deserve to win a year’s worth of free shopping.

To apply, entrants will need to share their entry via the email address aldicompetitions@citypress.co.uk.

This should be accompanied by their name, age and where they are from.

Full terms and conditions for the scheme can be found on the Aldi website here.

The deadline for entries is Thursday, October 31 at 11.59pm and the successful applicant will be contacted by Saturday, November 30.

Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi, said: “We know how passionate our customers are about Aldi, and we wanted to find a way to give something truly special back to Aldi’s biggest fan.

“We can’t wait to see the creativity and enthusiasm in the entries. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and we’re thrilled to be launching it.”