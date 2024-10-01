Aldi is the fourth-largest supermarket in the UK, and consumer champion Which? has named it the UK’s cheapest supermarket for the past three years (and for every month so far in 2024).

Several big name brands have discontinued products in 2024 including the likes of Walkers Crisps, Cadbury and Coca-Cola.

Walkers revealed earlier this year it had stopped making Marmite-flavoured crisps.

This came after the likes of Salt and Vinegar Quavers, Worcester sauce flavour and Max Strong Hotsauce Blaze crisps were axed from its range at the back end of 2023.

Cadbury has also discontinued several products in 2024 including Dairy Milk Orange and Mint Crisps chocolate bars.

Last month (September) the company revealed it had axed Festive Friends Chocolate Biscuits from its range of products, a decision which fans said had "ruined" Christmas.

While Coca-Cola recently confirmed Coca-Cola Cherry Vanilla and Diet Coke with Splenda had both been discontinued.

Aldi discontinues "unreal" flavoured teabags

Aldi revealed earlier this year its Village Bakery Seeded Medium Sliced Loaf had been discontinued.

Now, the supermarket giant has confirmed it has axed Salted Caramel Teabags from its range of products.

One shopper took to X (formerly Twitter) asking why they couldn't find the flavoured teabags in any of their local stores.

@AldiUK OMG, NO! Year ruined, they were unreal! Thank you for the response though 😊 — Tina cooper (@Tcoo77) September 30, 2024

In the post, they said: "@AldiUK have you discontinued your salted caramel teabags? I can’t find them in any local stores."

An Aldi spokesperson, replying to the post confirmed: "Hey there, I'm afraid these are showing as discontinued.

RECOMMENDED READING:

"Please accept our apologies for any disappointment caused."

The news Aldi's Salted Caramel Teabags have been discontinued shocked the fan.

Commenting on X the shopper said: "@AldiUK OMG, NO! Year ruined, they were unreal! Thank you for the response though."