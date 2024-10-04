The supermarket will have all of its branches shut on Christmas Day and Boxing Day in 2024 before reopening on Friday, December 27.

This is so that "customers can pick up all the essentials for their New Year celebrations".

Opening hours will vary in the build-up to Christmas, with Aldi operating extended hours to ensure customers can stock up ahead of the big day.

Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi UK, said: “Christmas is such a special period for many of our colleagues, and by keeping our stores closed on Boxing Day, Aldi gives them more time to spend with their loved ones.

“Customers will have plenty to look forward to in the run-up to Christmas, with exciting Christmas ranges hitting shelves in time for the festive season.”

Which other shops will close on Boxing Day 2024?





A number of other chains will have their stores shut on Boxing Day this year, including the vast majority of Waitrose shops and standalone John Lewis stores.

The John Lewis Partnership (JLP) which runs the two brands exclusively told The Sun it will be shut on December 26.

More than 300 Waitrose branches and 33 John Lewis sites will be shut, but a few Waitrose shops attached to petrol stations will be open on Boxing Day, The Metro reports.

Meanwhile, only John Lewis shops within the Trafford and Stratford shopping centres will be open.

Alongside that, all 600 branches of Home Bargains will be closed, as well as Homebase and The Range.

It is likely that most supermarkets, such as Asda, Tesco, Morrisons and Sainsbury's will be open on Boxing Day with shorter hours.

This has often been the practice shown in prior years.