Want to beat the chill and save money on energy bills this winter? Look no further.

Aldi’s latest range of kitchen gadgets includes everything from super-sized air fryers to soup makers.

Available in stores now, shoppers hoping to get their hands on these must-have appliances ahead of increased energy prices better be quick, as with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Aldi's special buys

Air Fryers

According to research by consumer champion Which? air fryers use less than half the energy of an oven, making it one of the most cost-effective ways to prepare delicious meals.

Shoppers can pick up Aldi’s XXL Air Fryer (£39.99) which costs just 42p3 a day to run and features eight automatic programmes, as well as a huge 5L capacity – perfect for those with lots of mouths to feed. Or choose the Dual Basket Air Fryer (£59.99), ideal for multi-tasking and catering to picky eaters thanks to its two separate drawers both 4.1L in capacity.

Soup makers

Rustle up delicious soups whilst saving pennies with the return of Aldi’s sell-out Soup Maker (£19.99), costing just 22p an hour to run.

With a sleek brushed stainless-steel look, this culinary whizz comes equipped with a whopping 1.6L capacity, four different blending options from chunky to smooth, and a detachable lid, making it a great choice for soup-pros and novices alike.

Rice cooker

Another great kitchen hack is Aldi's Compact Rice Cooker (£14.99) – helping to take the guesswork out of cooking rice and delivers fluffy, delicious results every time.

And the best part? It costs just 9p5 per hour, saving money on energy bills while simplifying cooking routines. With a handy keep-warm function and a transparent glass lid, shoppers can multitask in the kitchen while the rice cooks to perfection. What’s more, its compact size is ideal for smaller spaces and easy storage, making it a must-have for any modern home.

Kitchen essentials

Short on time but still craving delicious homecooked meals? Pick up the supermarket's latest Food Prep Essentials (£5.99). Choose from a Slicing Mandolin or Food Chopper, perfect for slicing, dicing and chopping.

For those looking to prep fresh fruits or veggies ahead of time, the Fridge Storage with Colander (£3.99) has a handy design that ensures any excess water or moisture is collected to help keep food fresher for longer and avoid food waste.