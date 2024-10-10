The supermarket is looking for new employees to staff their UK stores on a temporary basis over the busy Christmas period.

Aldi said it is looking for people to support its permanent colleagues with replenishing stock and picking and packing orders made through Deliveroo.

Almost 130 Aldi stores now offer an on-demand delivery service with Deliveroo.

The 1,000 temporary Christmas roles are in addition to the 4,000 permanent jobs Aldi has already created in 2020. It currently has over 900 stores and employs around 35,000 people throughout the UK.

Store assistants at Aldi earn an industry-leading minimum hourly rate of £9.40 nationally, and £10.90 inside the M25.

Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, said: “We always need extra support over the busy Christmas period, but this year we need more people than ever before to help keep our shelves fully stocked for the festive season.

“We look forward to welcoming new colleagues to the team, including those whose jobs in retail may have been impacted by the pandemic.”

Morrisons Christmas jobs available

Morrisons are also looking for new members of staff for the Christmas period.

The supermarket is looking for applicants to join their team who are friendly and want to help give their customers the best experience during this special time of year.

Colleagues at Morrisons will benefit from a 15% staff discount card as well as a 10% discount card for a friend or family member.

You can apply for a role at Morrisons via the supermarket's website, where you can select the role to find out more information.

Discussing the Christmas recruitment drive, Clare Grainger - Group People Director at Morrisons, said: “As Morrisons gears up for the festive rush, we’re looking for up to 3,000 additional colleagues to join our talented teams.

"We are looking forward to welcoming these new colleagues who will have a key role in creating and delivering products to make our customer's celebrations special.

"There are lots of opportunities all across the UK to join us with both temporary and permanent roles in our stores, manufacturing and logistics sites.”