It comes after a clip that showed Katya moving Wynne's hand from her waist was widely shared online over the weekend.

Speaking on Monday (October 14) on BBC Radio Wales, the 52-year-old radio host broke his silence over the accusations.

He said: "I'm absolutely heartbroken by the things that have been written about me in the last day."

Wynne added: "It's not nice to live in that time, but basically Katya and I are really, really close and we're really good friends, and on Saturday night we made a stupid joke.

"It was a stupid joke that went wrong, OK? We thought it was funny. It wasn't funny. It was been totally misinterpreted."

The opera singer continued: "Everything's on Katya’s socials. She's talked about it. She's explained that it was a joke. She wasn't offended in the least. She doesn't feel uncomfortable.

"We've got a brilliant friendship, an absolutely tight friendship, and I'm sorry if anybody was offended by it, but it was a joke. And that's all there is. There is no real story, really."

In an Instagram video posted to her 245k followers, Katya dismissed the suggestions on Sunday evening (October 13) and said they were “complete nonsense”.

The 35-year-old explained: “Now, I need to make something crystal clear. The hand incident that happened on Saturday night was an inside – a very silly, very silly – inside joke between Wynne and I.

“So even the idea that it made me feel uncomfortable or offended me in any way is complete nonsense.

“It’s quite absurd actually. Now, can we just focus on how brilliantly he’s doing and what an amazing dancer he’s becoming?”.