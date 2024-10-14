Strictly Come Dancing star Wynne Evans has said he is "absolutely heartbroken" after a "stupid joke" left viewers concerned that his professional dancing partner felt “uncomfortable or offended” on Saturday night's show (October 12).
It comes after a clip that showed Katya moving Wynne's hand from her waist was widely shared online over the weekend.
Speaking on Monday (October 14) on BBC Radio Wales, the 52-year-old radio host broke his silence over the accusations.
He said: "I'm absolutely heartbroken by the things that have been written about me in the last day."
Wynne added: "It's not nice to live in that time, but basically Katya and I are really, really close and we're really good friends, and on Saturday night we made a stupid joke.
"It was a stupid joke that went wrong, OK? We thought it was funny. It wasn't funny. It was been totally misinterpreted."
The opera singer continued: "Everything's on Katya’s socials. She's talked about it. She's explained that it was a joke. She wasn't offended in the least. She doesn't feel uncomfortable.
"We've got a brilliant friendship, an absolutely tight friendship, and I'm sorry if anybody was offended by it, but it was a joke. And that's all there is. There is no real story, really."
In an Instagram video posted to her 245k followers, Katya dismissed the suggestions on Sunday evening (October 13) and said they were “complete nonsense”.
The 2024 Professional Dancers
Recommended reading:
- Strictly's Katya Jones says Wynne Evans' hand incident is 'complete nonsense'
- BBC Strictly stars Katya Jones and Wynne Evans address controversial moment
- Who left Strictly Come Dancing this week? See the third celebrity eliminated
The 35-year-old explained: “Now, I need to make something crystal clear. The hand incident that happened on Saturday night was an inside – a very silly, very silly – inside joke between Wynne and I.
“So even the idea that it made me feel uncomfortable or offended me in any way is complete nonsense.
“It’s quite absurd actually. Now, can we just focus on how brilliantly he’s doing and what an amazing dancer he’s becoming?”.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here