The Welsh actor, famously known for playing the role of Uncle Bryn said he “can’t wait to be the puppet master” of Destination.

The reality competition series will see contestants attempt to work out the mystery location they have been brought to through a series of clues.

Clues will be revealed to the contestants through challenges, but a few misdirects will be thrown in to keep them and viewers guessing.

At the end of each episode, contestants will have to guess where they are and the furthest from the actual location will leave the competition.

The first player to reach the final destination, aka Destination X, will be crowned the winner.

Brydon, who has hosted the comedy panel show Would I Lie to You? since 2009 commented: “How could I turn down the opportunity to become the mastermind of Destination X, the thrilling new travel adventure series coming to the BBC next year.

“It’s a show that turns the whole of Europe into a board game – manipulating the players and the audience at home along the way.

“I can’t wait to be the puppet master orchestrating every twist and turn as our contestants are taken on a journey where everything is not as it seems.

“It’s going to be a wild ride.”

When is Destination X airing on BBC One?





Destination X is set to arrive on BBC One and iPlayer in 2025.

The series is based on an award-winning Belgian format that was created and produced by Geronimo and launched in 2023 on Belgian broadcaster VTM.

Catherine Catton, head of factual entertainment and events at the BBC, explained: “Rob is the perfect host to guide our cast and audience over the course of this extraordinary road trip where nothing is quite what it seems, and we are delighted to be working with him on this amazing series.”

Dan Adamson, managing director at production company Twofour, added: “We are so delighted to have Rob Brydon as the host and puppet master of this incredible series.

“Playful, smart and mischievous, we know Rob will strike the perfect tone and be the very best guide for our cast and audience alike, as they embark on a journey like no other.

“At Twofour, we always love working with brilliant talent on our shows and there is no doubt that Rob is the perfect fit for this epic and ambitious new series.”