Practically every top beauty brand is selling some tip of soft matte or fancy lip balm, with many setting you back upwards of £18 for the product.

One brand that went viral for its lip products was Hailey Biebers Rhode Skin Peptide Lip Treatment.

The slim product was smartly designed to fit into a phone case that can be brought along with the lip treatment, so you don't lose it, but with the balm costing £18 and the phone case an extra £35, you’re looking at £53 to try out the viral item.

Elsewhere in the land of viral makeup products, Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty Tinted Lip Oils took social media by storm when they first landed.

The soft-looking lip oils give you a touch of colour while keeping your lips moisturised and looking healthy.

However, just like Rhode’s, Rare Beauty’s Tinted Lip Oils is on the price side and will cost you £20 a shade.

But now there’s a way for you to try out those high-end products as budget-friendly supermarket Aldi, creates more makeup dupes this time taking inspiration from the celebrity brands.

Aldi has made affordable dupes of both Rhodes and Rare Beauty, with the creation of Lacura Peptide Lip Treatment and Lacura Tinted Lip Oil.

All the products cost less than £4 each, but are they worth buying and adding to your vanity? I found out for myself.

Aldi creates Rhodes and Rare Beauty dupes – Are they any good?





Aldi's Rhodes beauty dupe

Starting with Bieber’s duped Peptide Lip Treatments, Aldi is selling three variations, unscented, watermelon and salted caramel, all costing £2.99 each.

The supermarket shared that the treatments have been “specially formulated with Shea Butter, Peptide and Capuacu” adding that they “provide long-lasting hydration that will restore dry lips for a visibly softer, plumper and glossy finish”.

Lacura Peptide Lip Treatment. (Image: Newsquest)

Taking all that into account, I tried out the Lacura Peptide Lip Treatments myself to find out if they were worth spending £2.99 on.

Starting with something that might not seem important, the designs of Aldi’s lip treatment is a real treat when it comes to this type of product.

More often than not, you would get a basic what you get is what you get look, but the supermarket has clearly paid homage to its inspiration at Rhodes.

With a slick grey design, the size at 10ml is perfect to fit in any bag or jean pocket without losing it constantly, which as a lip balm user, I can admit I do all the time.

The applicator is the classic angled design, allowing you to apply it to your lips as you would do with a classic lipstick.

The lip treatments don't feel thick. (Image: Newsquest)

Onto the important stuff, what is Aldi’s Rhode Beauty product really like?

When it comes to lip treatments or balms, I prefer a non-sticky, wet or heavy product, and that’s exactly what Aldi has created.

The Lacura Peptide Lip Treatment gives you a glazed look as opposed to sticky, while nourishing and moisturising all while offering a nice scent that won’t burn your nose hairs.

My personal favourite was the watermelon scent, it was nice and refreshing and as someone who isn’t a massive salted caramel fan, the watermelon saw me using it the most out of the three.

Lacura Tinted Lip Oil. (Image: Newsquest)

If you want a natural look or want your lips to survive the dry harsh months of winter while saving some money, then Aldi’s Peptide Lip Treatment is the place to go.

At £2.99, I can imagine it’s hard to find anything else this cheap that does everything this lip treatment does (arguably Aldi’s best dupe yet).

Aldi's Rare Beauty dupe

Moving on to Aldi’s latest Rare Beauty dupes, the Lacura Tinted Lip Oil costs £3.99 each with three shades available, Pink Rose, Merlot Moment and Berry Bliss.

Each bottle features shades of colour, with a classic slick tube design, shorter and wider than the inspiration from Rare Beauty.

The lip oils add a touch of colour to a natural look. (Image: Newsquest)

The shades offer a natural look with a bit of colour, I find that the Merlot Moment is perfect for an evening look, the Berry Bliss for a summer day and the Pink Rose for a no-makeup makeup look.

On applying the lip oil, you honestly wouldn’t even know it was there with how smooth and soft it feels if it wasn’t for the colour.

Unlike some lip oils, Aldi’s doesn’t feel thick or heavy, but very light and soft with the touch of colour helping bring the look together.

If you are looking for a lip product that gives you colour and moisturise your lips, then I would highly recommend Aldi’s Rare Beauty dupe.

Whether you’re an adult fan of either Rhodes or Rare Beauty or have a child obsessed with the celebrity and don’t fancy spending the brand’s price on the products, Aldi’s newest dupes are well worth your time.

Aldi’s Lacura Lip Peptide Treatment and Tinted Lip Oils will be in stores nationwide from Thursday, October 17.