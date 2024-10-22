But will you be treating yourself to a “Chreaster Egg” this year?

Aldi has revealed one of its 2024 festive sweet treats in the form of an Easter egg on X. The company shared a picture of the products on a shelf with the caption: “Babe, what’s wrong? You’ve hardly touched your Chreaster egg.”

However, the product launch has left some shoppers “confused” while others have said “just no”.

Babe what’s wrong you’ve hardly touched your Chreaster egg https://t.co/4VdkpP5w8k — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) October 15, 2024

The supermarket’s Dairyfine Hollow Character Eggs are a twist on tradition, available as Garry the Gingerbread Man and Parker the Penguin.

The hollow chocolate eggs in festive packaging cost less than £2 and provide “the perfect stocking filler”.

On X, this customer said: “I saw these in my Aldi on Saturday and I was so confused.”

An account joked: “This is just to save the embarrassment of having Easter eggs on the shelves on Boxing Day isn’t it?!”

One person wrote: “Eggs! Just no, Aldi. We all know that Christmas chocolate is either sphere, triangular, circular or hexagon shaped! The most exotic shape allowed is Quality Street's purple one!”

A shopper also posted: “Just seen them earlier when looking for #Hotwheels whilst getting in the way of people at the checkouts and had to look twice when seen those!”

Someone else jested: “Nothing celebrates the birth of our saviour more than… Garry the gingerbread man, and his egg shaped belly?”

Yet it seems some customers are all for Aldi’s latest chocolate creation, as one tweeted on X: “I'll take them all thank you!”

Another asked: “Where's the Chreasterween eggs?”

In response to this person wanting a Halloween chocolate egg, Aldi replied: “Wow, now... We can't go full throttle right off the mark! We thought we would ease our customers in with the Chreaster eggs first! Final destination: Easummalloweemas eggs!”

Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi UK, said: “At Aldi we’re always looking for fun and creative ways to enhance our Christmas range. The ‘Chreaster egg’ trend has really taken off because it blends Easter’s most popular treat, the Easter Egg, with the beloved season of Christmas.

“Whether it’s a stocking filler or a conversation starter, we hope shoppers love our charming Dairyfine Hollow Character Eggs.”

Aldi’s Dairyfine Hollow Character Eggs (£1.99, 62g) are available in stores now.