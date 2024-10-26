Aldi is the fourth-largest supermarket in the UK, and consumer champion Which? has named it the UK’s cheapest supermarket for the past three years (and for every month so far in 2024).

Several big name brands have discontinued products in 2024 including the likes of Walkers Crisps, Cadbury and Coca-Cola.

Walkers revealed earlier this year it had stopped making Marmite-flavoured crisps.

This came after the likes of Salt and Vinegar Quavers, Worcester sauce flavour and Max Strong Hotsauce Blaze crisps were axed from its range at the back end of 2023.

Cadbury has also discontinued several products in 2024 including its Festive Friends Chocolate Biscuits, a decision which fans said had "ruined" Christmas.

While Coca-Cola recently confirmed Coca-Cola Cherry Vanilla and Diet Coke with Splenda had both been discontinued.

Aldi discontinues "best ever" chocolate bar

Aldi revealed earlier this year its Village Bakery Seeded Medium Sliced Loaf had been discontinued.

It also told shoppers recently it had axed Salted Caramel Teabags from its range of products.

Now, the supermarket giant has confirmed its Moser Roth Vegan Blonde Chocolate bar (100g) has been discontinued.

The Moser Roth Vegan Blonde Chocolate Bar has been described by fans as "literally the best chocolate ever". (Image: Aldi) The Moser Roth chocolate has been described by fans on Reddit as "literally the best chocolate ever".

While another user added: "I am hopelessly addicted to it!"

One shopper took to X (formerly Twitter) asking why they couldn't get a hold of the "amazing" chocolate bar anymore.

The post said: "@AldiUK please don’t say that you have discontinued the moser roth vegan blonde chocolate??

"There are literally forums dedicated to how amazing this chocolate is. Everyone is trying to get hold of it…. Please bring this back!"

Hey there! We can confirm this product has been discontinued. We will certainly pass on the love for this product back to the relevant team 🥰 Thanks - David — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) October 18, 2024

Aldi replied to the post confirming the worst.

A spokesperson commented: "We can confirm this product has been discontinued. We will certainly pass on the love for this product back to the relevant team."

News the Moser Roth chocolate had been discontinued disappointed fans.

RECOMMENDED READING:

One person commented: "Aldi was building a really good reputation for vegan and free-from — but unfortunately in the last 6 months or so that’s no longer the case with more products disappearing.

"Tesco has sadly now taken over this crown."

Aldi added they were sorry for any "disappointment" caused and hoped to "have our crown back soon".