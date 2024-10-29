Aldi is selling Celebrations tubs (550g) for the "cheapest" price amongst all supermarkets for a limited time this week.
Mars Wrigley is responsible for a range of popular chocolates including M&Ms, Snickers, Skittles and of course Mars bars.
One of Mars Wrigley's more popular products is its Celebrations, which consists of eight different chocolates:
- Mars
- Snickers
- Maltesers
- Galaxy
- Caramel Galaxy
- Bounty
- Milky Way
- Twix
It is particularly popular around the festive season with Celebrations being voted the UK's favourite Christmas chocolate in 2023 in a study by myvouchercodes.co.uk.
The large Celebration tubs have been shrunk from 600g to 550g in the lead-up to Christmas 2024, a decision Mars Wrigley said was to help "absorb the rising costs of raw materials and operations”.
Aldi selling Celebrations for £3.89
Last week Asda was offering customers the chance to buy any two large tubs of Celebrations, Heroes, Quality Streets and Roses for £5 (working out to £2.50 each).
This offer ran from Friday to Sunday (October 25 to 27).
Now Aldi is offering single tubs of Celebrations (550g) for the "cheapest" price amongst all supermarkets - £3.89.
But shoppers will have to be quick as the offer is only available until Sunday (November 3).
An Aldi spokesperson said: "Savvy Christmas shoppers can stock up early on the festive treat and save more than 35% when shopping at Aldi.
"That beats Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Tesco and Asda (Celebrations £6.00, 550g).
"With something for everyone to choose from, the cheapest tubs taste even sweeter packed with delicious classics such as Snickers, Galaxy Caramel and the love it or hate it Bounty."
Quality Street tubs on sale for £3.89 at Lidl
Meanwhile, another popular festive chocolate - Quality Street is also on sale at Lidl.
Quality Street 600g tubs are available for £3.89 until Wednesday (October 30), with the Lidl Plus app.
