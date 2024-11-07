Lidl has revealed its very own Christmas cola truck which will be touring the UK later this month, as the festive season begins – is it stopping near you?
For the first time, the budget supermarket’s Christmas truck will be spreading the magic of Christmas across the nation from November 14 until December 1.
Lidl’s famous fizzy Freeway cola drink has been transformed into a 15 tonne, 20 metre long and five-metre-high truck.
It also has a Freeway label-wrapped cylindrical body and a life-like pull-ring back hatch.
To celebrate the launch of Lidl's Christmas cola truck, the supermarket has created a new Christmas advert that stars 'Nick’, who brings the Freeway truck to life, setting off on the freeway to spread festive magic.
Throughout its 2024 tour, the truck will grant wishes, hand out over 2,000 Middle Aisle present boxes, give away festive food shops and provide an array of seaonal food from Lidl.
Lidl’s Christmas Freeway cola truck UK tour – all locations
The festive vehicle will be touring nine cities, including hot spots such as Hull, Wrexham and Dundee.
Lidl’s Freeway cola truck will be visiting the following locations, as listed below from 12pm to 6pm:
- Dundee – November 14
- Harrogate - November 16
- Hull – November 17
- Nottingham – November 21
- Wolverhampton – November 23
- Wrexham - November 24
- Luton - November 28
- Bournemouth - November 30
- Southampton – December 1
Find out more information here.
The truck will highlight the magic of giving, sharing and wish-making this Christmas with a pop-up wonderland at each stop.
More than 2,000 present boxes are held inside the truck, full of Lidl’s famed Middle Aisle items, ready to be handed out to its first visitors at each stop (on a first-come, first served basis).
1 in 10 of these boxes will contain a ‘golden ticket’, giving shoppers the opportunity to win their Christmas food shop at Lidl (up to £100, only redeemable via Lidl Plus).
Additionally, Lidl will be making fan’s wishes come true in the real world.
Once at the tour stop, visitors can submit a wish that would make Christmas truly magical for them and their family - whatever that may be.
The retailer will then grant a number of them, making dreams big or small come true.
The supermarket will also be handing out its festive food at the nine pop-up wonderlands.
Visitors can step inside a life-size present box, ring a bell for a surprise “season’s treatings”, or try Snowmallows, festive biscuits and more on show.
Joanna Gomer, marketing director at Lidl GB, commented “Giving back to the communities we serve is really important to us and our exciting new Freeway truck allows us to get right into the heart of them this year.
“By touring nine stops across the country, we'll be using our giant truck to hand out present boxes, give away festive food shops and grant wishes that will make dreams come true.
“Look out for the Freeway truck on its tour and most importantly, come join the fun.”
