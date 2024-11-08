Mariah Carey has certainly started defrosting (as she begins her festive US tour), but before we hear the first jingles of All I Want for Christmas is You, many supermarkets and retailers have been premiering their annual Christmas adverts.

Throughout the last week or so, we have seen the likes of Aldi, M&S, Asda and Sainsbury’s debut their seasonal creations in between popular TV programmes.

From Kevin the Carrot on a mission to save Christmas, to a Bridgerton star transformed into Mrs Claus, there’s been a lot going on.

But which are the best ones so far? I decided to rank some of the adverts based on those I think are spreading the most festive magic this year (from a selection released at the time of publication) and give them a rating out of five – do you agree?

Let’s be honest though, we’re all waiting patiently to see what surprise John Lewis has got up their sleeve.

Best Christmas adverts of 2024 rated so far

Asda

Two Asda colleagues (Maggie and Bill) fear they won’t be able to get the supermarket ready in time for Christmas and require a little help, as they are stuck inside a store as a snowstorm takes place outside.

Alas, before we know it Bill, with the benefit of experience, picks up a garden gnome and presses its nose – it lights up green, sending a signal to hundreds of gnomes across gardens, pub shelves and tower blocks nationwide, who answer the call for help.

Among them is the “hero” team of gnomes who take centre stage - Max, Gnibbles, Gnorma, Gnicky and Gnarla, and each comes with their own unique set of skills.

After their hard work is done throughout the night and the sun comes up, chief Gnome, Max, announces “it’s time to go Gnome” and the miniature heroes set off in Asda delivery vans, leaving a perfectly prepared store ready for Christmas.

The film ends with Chris Rea’s famous Christmas classic, with the lyrics adapted to ‘Driving Gnome for Christmas’.

Rating: 4.5/5

Sainsbury’s

Inspired by Roald Dahl’s cherished story, the Sainsbury’s Christmas advert (narrated by Stephen Fry) features the beloved BFG alongside the supermarket's helpful colleague, Sophie – together they take viewers on a whimsical culinary adventure.

This year, the BFG wants to put his 'snozzcumber'aside and find better festive food alternatives.

Moments into the advert, he turns to the camera and asks, “Hey Sainsbury’s, how can we make this Christmas a bit more… phizz-whizzing?”

The BFG and Sophie then meet in a Sainsbury’s car park and she discovers he needs her help.

The advert cuts to the BFG and Sophie travelling in search of great-tasting food, sourcing fresh produce from Sainsbury’s suppliers including salmon, Brussels sprouts, and Stilton cheese.

The camera then pans out to reveal a dining table in the BFG’s cave overflowing with delectable Taste the Difference and Sainsbury’s dishes.

Rating: 5/5

M&S

Dawn French is back as the festive fairy in the M&S Food Christmas advert but in a plot twist, she also appears as herself.

Together, they sprinkle a little M&S magic across Christmas gatherings and indulgent feasts in Dawn’s home, while Elton John’s Step into Christmas plays as the soundtrack.

But that’s not all, as the retailer will be launching six Christmas adverts in total this year.

M&S will continue to surprise customers by unveiling more of M&S Food’s Christmas offerings, from party food guaranteed to desserts and New Years Gastro Pub delights in the next few weeks.

The next M&S Food Christmas advert airs on November 13.

Rating: 4/5

Aldi

It wouldn’t be Christmas without Kevin the Carrot - the Aldi advert opens in a festive snowy village on Christmas Eve, but it soon transpires something is going on as a black and white van screeches into view.

A series of humbug characters appear to capture the ‘Spirit of Christmas’ in a jar before zooming off leaving the once glowing village in darkness.

Luckily, Santa has Kevin the Carrot on speed dial and wakes him to give him an assignment - break into the Humbug Headquarters and outsmart Dr Humbug and her humbug minions to get the ‘Spirit of Christmas’ back.

Using cunning disguises and a case with a ‘false bottom’, Kevin and his wife Katie carefully avoid a series of dangerous situations and funny traps to try and save the day.

It all culminates with the humbugs having learned “Christmas is better when goodwill is returned”.

Rating: 4.5/5

Lidl

This year's Lidl Christmas campaign is all about how small gestures can make a big difference and create a magical festive feeling.

The story begins with a narrator speaking of magic to be had for "all but one" and shows a little boy looking chilly on the sidelines while he watches other children sledging.

A little girl notices him and looks concerned. On her way home, she stops to help an elderly woman who has dropped her bags - and, whilst helping her, the old lady tells her to "make a wish when the bell rings".

The advert then shows a welcoming family scene and as the narrator talks about Christmas joy arriving in all shapes, a bowl of Lidl sprouts arrives at the table.

Each family member begins to make a wish of their own, whether it be for a giant gingerbread man to arrive at the door, or for those sprouts to turn into a plate of biscuits instead, and then back again.

In a move embodying the Lidl message of sharing the magic this Christmas, the little girl makes a wish to send her present - a Lidl woolly hat - to the cold little boy she had seen earlier that day.

Rating: 3.5/5

Boots

Bridgerton’s Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) plays the role of Mrs Claus in a Boots Christmas ‘werkshop’.

She is seen preparing beauty gifts for everyone with the help of her glamorous elves, showcasing all the makeup and skin care the retailer has to offer, no matter what your budget is.

Chosen for her charisma, confidence and gravitas, Adjoa stars in her first Christmas advert as she aligns with Mrs Claus’ qualities and alludes the “strong and classy persona, in a cool and beautiful way”.

The advert culminates with Mrs Claus triumphantly satisfied with her work, commenting “you thought it was all him?” adding a playful end to the film, giving a nod to those powerhouses who make Christmas magical.

Rating: 5/5

Morrisons

The supermarket's Christmas advert sees the much-loved singing oven gloves reprise their roles for a new performance, set to the soundtrack of Give a Little Love from Bugsy Malone, recorded by a choir of 26 Morrisons colleagues at Abbey Road Studio.

The gloves, now fully animated with distinct voices, sing their support for the nation’s family chefs, encouraging them as they prepare an array of indulgent Christmas dishes.

Whether it’s a nervous host facing down a large turkey or proudly presenting a platter of seafood, the gloves are there to sing them to success.

Rating: 3.5/5

Waitrose

A Christmas mystery needs to be solved as part of the Waitrose Christmas advert, featuring a star-studded cast.

A family Christmas takes an unexpected turn in this tale of mystery and intrigue as someone has eaten the No.1 Red Velvet Bauble Dessert all to themselves, but who is it?

Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen channels his best Agatha Christie as he tries to find out who has selfishly indulged in the festive sweet treat.

The cast also features:

Joe Wilkinson - Afterlife

Rahkee Thakrar - Sex Education

Sian Clifford - Fleabag

Dustin Demri-Burns - Slow Horses

Eryl Maynard - Agatha Christie’s Miss Marple

Waitrose has teased that part two is coming soon.

Rating: 4.5/5