Kevin the Carrot Advent Calendar, described as “a seasonal sell-out” by the supermarket, is returning to stores this year.

Behind each door, customers will find a chocolate mould of Kevin’s extensive vegetable family if they buy the Kevin the Carrot Advent Calendar.

The advent calendar is available to buy nationwide in Aldi stores now for £1.49 but shoppers need to be quick because once they’re gone, they’re gone as it’s a Specialbuy.

This year, Kevin fans can add to their collection with the new Kevin the Carrot Soup, available for £1.49, which is a blend of honey, carrot and parsnips. It’s available in stores now.

Shoppers don’t need to worry though as Aldi jokingly explains Kevin and his family were not harmed in the creation of this delicious soup.

Also returning from last year is the Hollow Milk Chocolate Festive Kevin (£1.99, 90g). Kevin fans can pick them up in-store from November 14.

Aldi’s range of Kevin the Carrot-themed products will be available in stores from November.

In this year's Christmas advert, Kevin the Carrot is joined by Katie to portray an important message ahead of the festive season.

For nine years now, we’ve had the joys of Kevin the Carrot and his adventures gracing our screens and for fans of the character, it’s good news as he returns this year.

A new year means a new story for Kevin and his friends.

Set in a festive village, the ad reveals that the Spirit of Christmas has been kidnapped by a group of evil ‘humbugs’.

Plunging the village into darkness, Santa tasks Kevin and Katie with a seemingly impossible assignment.

Working fast to save the day, Kevin and Katie must manoeuvre through dangerous situations and ‘booby traps’ to free the Spirit of Christmas and teach the humbugs that ‘Christmas is better when goodwill is returned’.