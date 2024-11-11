The Happy Pear is recalling five dips due to the possible contamination.

They include the Happy Pear Hummus Triple Dip with a best before date of December 10, the Happy Pear Reduced Fat Hummus and the Happy Pear Red Pepper Hummus with a best before date of December 11, and the Happy Pear Caramelised Onion Hummus and Moroccan Style Hummus with best before dates of December 12.

A spokesman for the Food Standards Agency issued a “do not eat” warning to customers who have already purchased the dips, urging them to instead return them for a full refund.

The FSA said: “The Happy Pear is recalling the above products. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling these products.

“These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products.

“If you have bought any of the above products do not consume them. Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.”

A spokesman for The Happy Pear added: “As a precautionary measure, The Happy Pear are recalling the above batches of products which contain canned chickpeas as an ingredient, as a specific batch of chickpeas which were used is subject to recall due to the possible presence of foreign matter.

“If you have purchased the above batch of product, please do not consume it, return it to the store where it was purchased, where you will be issued with a refund.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and thank you for your cooperation.”

