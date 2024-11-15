From their phones to luxury toiletries and favourite snacks, they have to leave a lot behind as they spend three weeks in the Australian jungle, while trying to conquer their fears.

Plus, the main aim of the ITV reality TV show is to win, of course.

For 2024, the celebrities will be hoping to follow in current champion Sam Thompon’s footsteps, who was crowned King of the Jungle in 2023.

But what items could be banned from entering camp this year?

Banned items on I’m a Celebrity revealed

Throughout the 23 series of I’m a Celebrity hosted by Ant and Dec, many have tried to sneak in “contraband” including Vaseline, Quality Street chocolates and even a nail file.

During the All-Stars series in South Africa which aired in 2023, Paul Burrell admitted he had snuck in coffee, while Myleene Klass who went on to win the spin-off series, revealed she had some seasoning hidden in her hair scrunchie.

Although an official list of forbidden items in camp is yet to be confirmed for the 2024 series, ITV bosses previously told Heat World what products haven’t been allowed in over the years, such as:

Books and entertaining materials

Executive producer Olly Nash said in 2022: "You wouldn't have books, you won't have anything like a game of chess.

"So you wouldn't have anything that could be distracting, part of this game is making sure that you are creating reality and having a chat with other people and doing stuff and dealing with the boredom."

Cycling shorts

Campmates can only wear clothes provided by ITV, which Giovanna Fletcher found out in 2020.

Giovanna reportedly wanted to wear the shorts to stop bugs from climbing up her legs, as advised by her close friend Emma Willis.

Extra underwear

Wondered why you see the campmates washing their clothes so much? As the celebs are only allowed to take the absolute essentials in with them, that rule extends to underwear.

While in season one the campmates were only allowed to take one pair of underwear, this has since been extended to three, shared the researchers at Northerner.

Other banned I’m a Celebrity camp items include:

Family messages (as well as any letters, cards or sentimental words from their nearest and dearest)

Salt and pepper

Clocks and watches

Make-up

Writing materials

However, one item that used to be banned on the show but is now allowed is deodorant, according to Northerner.

The season one ban was later dropped due to concerns from the production team.

Rumour has it that the contestants smelt so bad that the crew complained and the deodorant ban was lifted from season two and onwards.