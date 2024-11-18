Usually, each celebrity campmate has a phone number assigned to them or a Mobile Short Dial Code (MSDC).

However, this year, the celebrities don't have their names printed on the back of their t-shirts and gilets.

So why are the phone numbers not printed on the back of the jungle uniforms for the 2024 series? Here’s what we know.

Why are there no phone numbers for celebrities on I’m A Celeb?





The reason celebrities no longer have their phone numbers printed on their uniforms is because ITV has changed the way viewers vote this year.

Usually, viewers can vote for celebrities to take part in trials or to leave camp either by calling the phone numbers assigned to each of them.

However, this year, the ITV show is not accepting votes via phone calls. Therefore, viewers must use the app to make their votes.

Don’t like how they no longer stick phone numbers on the back of their shirts on I’m A Celeb.



Some things should never change, even with technological advances. — Nick (@nxck1_) November 17, 2024

The app is available to download either via the App Store or Play Store.

The latest series of I’m A Celebrity has a wide range of popular stars including McFly’s Danny Jones who is currently tipped to win, Coleen Rooney, Melvin Odoom, Oti Mabuse and Barry McGuigan to name a few.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! airs every night at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.