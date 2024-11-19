As the wife of former England and Manchester United footballer Wayne Rooney and has been in the spotlight recently due to the libel court case involving herself and Rebekah Vardy, you might want to know more about her and her net worth.

In 2019, Rooney accused Vardy of leaking her private information to the press in a viral post on social media at the heart of the dispute.

It came two years after Vardy appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, becoming the third campmate to be eliminated.

Talking in camp, Rooney revealed to the other celebrities that it was Vardy who took the case to court. The case was dubbed the ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial.

Rooney has also presented her own fitness DVD and released her autobiography Welcome To My World in 2007.

Speaking about I’m A Celebrity, Rooney, 38, said: “It has taken many, many years but I’m finally doing it.

“And I have always said if I was going to do one – then it would be this show.”

According to The Metro, Coleen has a net worth of £200million with her husband.

While Celebrity Net Worth said her net worth was £13.6million before being paid to enter the jungle, reports The Metro.

Over the years, Coleen has been an author, model and TV presenter. She and her husband Wayne are said to own a variety of properties including some with hefty price tags in Barbados, Florida, Portugal, Brazil and Maryland plus their home in Cheshire and a property in Merseyside.

The latest series of I’m A Celebrity has a wide range of popular stars including McFly’s Danny Jones, Tulisa Contostavlos, Melvin Odoom, Oti Mabuse and Barry McGuigan to name a few.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! airs every night at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.