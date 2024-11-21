The prime minister dubbed Mr Prescott a "true giant of Labour", saying his legacy will "live on far beyond his lifetime".

He said: "He was a staunch defender of working people and a proud trade unionist. During a decade as deputy prime minister, he was one of the key architects of a Labour government that transformed the lives of millions of people across the nation.

I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of John Prescott.



John was a true giant of the Labour movement.



On behalf of the Labour Party, I send my condolences to Pauline and his family, to the city of Hull, and to all those who knew and loved him.



"So much of John's work set the path for those of us fortunate enough to follow. From leading climate negotiations to fighting regional inequality, his legacy will live on far beyond his lifetime."

Sir Keir said Mr Prescott will be remembered for his "conviction, courage and strength of character".

"His passion, force of personality and pride in his working-class roots was key to his authenticity - an honesty that was recognised and respected across the political divide and across the nation."

The politician served as an MP for Kingston upon Hull East for 40 years and played a key part in Tony Blair's New Labour government.

In a statement, his family said: "We are deeply saddened to inform you that our beloved husband, father and grandfather, John Prescott, passed away peacefully yesterday at the age of 86.

"He did so surrounded by the love of his family and the jazz music of Marian Montgomery.

"John spent his life trying to improve the lives of others, fighting for social justice and protecting the environment, doing so from his time as a waiter on the cruise liners to becoming Britain’s longest-serving Deputy Prime Minister.

"John dearly loved his home of Hull and representing its people in Parliament for 40 years was his greatest honour.

"We would like to thank the amazing NHS doctors and nurses who cared for him after his stroke in 2019 and the dedicated staff at the care home where he passed away after latterly living with Alzheimer’s.

"In lieu of flowers and if you wish to do so, you can donate to Alzheimer’s Research UK.

"As you can imagine, our family needs to process our grief so we respectfully request time and space to mourn in private. Thank you."