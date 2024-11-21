Campbell, a writer, communicator and strategist, is best known for his role as former British Prime Minister Tony Blair's spokesman and press secretary.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Campbell said: "JP RIP … there was nobody else like him. Tony could not have had a better deputy.

"Labour could not have had a better campaigner.

"The government could not have had a better negotiator and - yes, often, peacemaker. Hull could not have had a better MP.

"Of course he was combative but he had an enormous heart and a great capacity for friendship. Even with his horrible illness in later years, the old JP was always there.

"Love to Pauline, Jonathan and David and nothing but fond memories of a total one off who will be missed by so many."

The politician served as an MP for Kingston upon Hull East for 40 years and played a key part in Tony Blair's New Labour government.

In a statement, his family said: "We are deeply saddened to inform you that our beloved husband, father and grandfather, John Prescott, passed away peacefully yesterday at the age of 86.

"He did so surrounded by the love of his family and the jazz music of Marian Montgomery.

"John spent his life trying to improve the lives of others, fighting for social justice and protecting the environment, doing so from his time as a waiter on the cruise liners to becoming Britain’s longest-serving Deputy Prime Minister.

"John dearly loved his home of Hull and representing its people in Parliament for 40 years was his greatest honour.

"We would like to thank the amazing NHS doctors and nurses who cared for him after his stroke in 2019 and the dedicated staff at the care home where he passed away after latterly living with Alzheimer’s.

"In lieu of flowers and if you wish to do so, you can donate to Alzheimer’s Research UK.

"As you can imagine, our family needs to process our grief so we respectfully request time and space to mourn in private. Thank you."