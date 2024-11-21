The supermarket is recalling its Meadow Fresh Potato Salads because they may contain pieces of copper, making them unsafe to eat.

Lidl shoppers who have purchased the products have been issued a “do not eat” warning by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

The affected salads are the 500g pack of Meadow Fresh Potato Salad with Yoghurt with use by dates of December 7, December 13, December 14, December 16 and December 21; and the 500g pack of Meadow Fresh Potato Salad with Crème Fraiche with best before dates of December 12, December 16 and December 23.

20 November - Lidl GB recalls Meadow Fresh Potato Salads because of the possible presence of copper #FoodAlert https://t.co/XZ7MyKuwJ6 pic.twitter.com/Tdp2jT1RIX — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) November 20, 2024

Anyone who has bought the salads should not eat them.

An FSA spokesman said: “Lidl GB is recalling the above products. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling these products.

“These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products.

“If you have bought the above products do not eat them. Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.

“Any customers with queries or concerns can contact Lidl Customer Services on 0203 966 5566 or customer.care@lidl.co.uk.”

A Lidl spokesman added: “Customers are asked to return this product to the nearest store where a full refund will be given.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your cooperation.”

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.