Lord Prescott died following a battle with Alzheimer’s yesterday (November 20), his family announced in a statement.

In his tribute to Lord Prescott, the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of John Prescott.

“John was a true giant of the Labour movement. He was a staunch defender of working people and a proud trade unionist. During a decade as deputy prime minister, he was one of the key architects of a Labour government that transformed the lives of millions of people across the nation.

“So much of John’s work set the path for those of us fortunate enough to follow. From leading climate negotiations to fighting regional inequality, his legacy will live on well beyond his lifetime.

“Across the Labour Party and the union movement he will be remembered for his conviction, courage, and strength of character. His passion, force of personality and pride in his working class roots was key to his authenticity – an honesty that was recognised and respected across the political divide and across the nation.

“On behalf of the Labour Party, I send my condolences to Pauline and all his family, to the city of Hull which he served as MP for 40 years, and to all those who knew and loved him. May he rest in peace.”

Lord Prescott is survived by his wife Pauline and two sons, Johnathan and David Prescott.

Lord Prescott married Pauline "Tilly" Tilston, now 85, in 1961 before they had their two sons together.

The former Labour Deputy Minister first met Pauline, who was the daughter of a bricklayer, at a bus stop in 1957 when home in Chester from his trip to New Zealand, reports The Sun.

She trained as a hairdresser and it was her wages that supported them during Lord Prescott's eight years of university and growing political ambition, as documented in Pauline’s book titled Smile Though Your Heart Is Breaking, published in 2011.

Pauline also spoke about how she “fell” for Lord Prescott after meeting him under Chester's Eastgate Clock in her autobiography, she wrote: “A voice at my elbow startled me. ‘Hi there, it’s Pauline, isn’t it?’. I turned and found myself face-to face with a man I knew only as the ex-boyfriend of Barbara, a girl I worked with. His name was John Prescott.”

Lord Prescott recalled: "I went across, we chatted and I asked her if she'd like to go to the pictures.

"She said yes, so we made a date.”