Instead, they must earn stars in the Bushtucker Trials and the more they get, the bigger the portion they have delivered for their dinner.

Their evening meal can be anything from kangaroo to crocodile’s tail and they must cook it for themselves.

However, if celebrities secure no stars in a trial, all they have to eat is rice and beans but do you know how much they are given?

This is how much rice and beans the campmates get 🫘 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/qreoNneDGs — antanddec (@antanddec) November 21, 2024

How much rice and beans are celebrities given on I’m A Celeb?





Ant and Dec have shared a video where they responded to a question about how much rice and beans are given to celebrities while they’re in the jungle.

Fans were shocked to see how little the amount is as the Geordie presenting duo poured the rice and beans out of brown paper bags into a cardboard container each.

The pair explained that this is the amount of rice and beans that each celebrity is given per day, as opposed to per meal like some viewers originally thought.

The rice and beans barely covered the bottom of the cardboard container and one fan of the show said on X: “That’s their evening meal. What do they do for breakfast and lunch ???”

Another commented: “thats actually insane, i cant imagine how hungry they were yesterday”, adding two crying emojis.

A third said: “Wow. I presumed they got that per meal, rather than per day.”

One person added: “And this is why you should appreciate all you have in life”.

The latest series of I’m A Celebrity has a wide range of popular stars including Danny Jones, Coleen Rooney, Melvin Odoom, Oti Mabuse and Barry McGuigan to name a few.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! airs every night at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.