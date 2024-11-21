Having quit his first trial as he shouted “I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!” and only managed to secure two out of 10 stars in a trial with GK Barry, he was out to prove himself tonight.

His third trial saw him locked in a box, similar to his two other trials, where he had to turn stars off a screw using only his mouth and tongue while being accompanied by various critters.

Throughout the trial, he had to move from box to box and was met with different critters in each one. He also had to make a chemical reaction while ants were biting his hands.

Since Dean is frightened of creepy crawlies and bigger critters, he asked Ant and Dec not to tell him what was joining him in the box which was secured around his head.

The trial called Lethal Lab saw the BBC Radio 1 presenter take four stars back to camp.

Each star means more food for the celebrity campmates while no stars means they have to eat rice and beans.

Going back to camp was a much better experience for Dean this time around as he was able to celebrate with his campmates, knowing he’d supplied food for the camp’s evening meal.

On arriving back to camp, Dean was ecstatic with his success in Lethal Lab and the other celebrities celebrated his win with him.

After earning four stars, Dean had fish guts put inside the box with him and quit the trial with "I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!"

Meanwhile, the campmates were ordered to give up their contraband after McCullough smuggled teabags into the jungle, while Tulisa Contostavlos gave up a bag of seasoning which radio presenter Melvin Odoom had distributed to her.

I’m A Celeb viewers react to Dean’s Lethal Lab trial

Viewers took to social media platform X to share their thoughts on Dean’s performance.

One said the trial was easy: "So they gave him the easiest challenges we’ve ever seen on I’m a Celeb so he can win some stars lol".

Another person commented: “He’s actually doing it, I’m surprised."

A third said: "Are you serious?? On the fish guts!"

The latest series of I’m A Celebrity has a wide range of popular stars including Danny Jones, Coleen Rooney, Melvin Odoom, Oti Mabuse and Barry McGuigan to name a few.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! airs every night at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.