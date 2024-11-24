The pair were voted by the public to take part in the challenge on Sunday which saw Dean inside the front of a truck, being covered in fish guts and bugs, while Coleen was locked in the back with rats and insects.

Dean had to rummage to find tools in the vehicle that would help Coleen unscrew the stars, in order to win food for camp.

Just before Absolute Carnage began, Coleen warned Dean "you’ve got to be in this", as the radio star had previously called 'I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!" on a few occasions last week and failed to complete several trials.

There’s nowhere for Dean and Coleen to run as they face Absolute Carnage… 🐀



But after ITV viewers watched Dean scream, shriek and yell once more, some "begged" the public to not vote for him to do another trial again.

"dear british public i beg you stop voting for dean to do the trials," said someone on X.

This person put: "#ImACeleb please vote for other campmates to do a trial and be seen."

Another agreed: "I really want to see other campmates doing trials! #ImACeleb"

One posted: "Don't know how much more I can handle of Dean on these trials."

A fan asked: "Please can this be Dean's last trial?"

This account shared: "'We’re not going to vote Dean to do the challenge today' we all say in unison #ImACeleb"

Others argued it was Coleen who was “doing all the work”, as someone wrote: “I’m sorry but dean crying over slime is insane when coleen is doing all the work #ImACeleb”

Another said: “Poor Coleen she getting it done Dean got the easy bit #ImACeleb”

In the end, after Dean's fifth trial of the series, the two celebrities managed to get nine out of 12 stars.

Dean was also praised by hosts and Ant and Dec for doing the "best" he's done so far in the trials.

Maura Higgins and Richard Coles win 12 portions of food for camp

On Saturday's I'm a Celebrity, Maura Higgins and the Reverend Richard Coles chewed down on a host of animal body parts and creepy crawlies as they took on the infamous eating trial.

The Love Island star and the writer and broadcaster successfully ate 12 themed dishes which included pig’s eyeballs, cockroaches and goat’s testicle.

The pair, who had been living in a secret luxurious camp since entering the ITV series earlier this week, were competing to win a junk food buffet for the other contestants.

Determined to each win six portions for camp, they dived into their 'Teddy Bears’ picnic' which started with a 'porked eye', which was two pig eyeballs for Maura, while Richard tucked into a 'crawl-dorf salad', which saw him eat five cockroaches and five crickets.

Before tucking in, Richard – a Church of England priest – crossed himself and jokingly said: “For what we’re about to receive…”

Irish personality Maura completed her first bite with some encouragement from her fellow campmates, before taking on a drink of blended beachworms, scorpions on a chocolate eclair and goat’s testicle.

Host Ant said her “no messing about” approach was “very impressive”.

Richard then took on blended fermented herring, which Ant said was the “worst thing” he has ever smelt on the show.

I'm a Celebrity continues on ITV1 and ITVX from 9pm tomorrow.